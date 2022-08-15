This story about “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” director Akiva Schaffer first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the Disney animated series and cornerstone of the Disney Afternoon syndicated programming block, is probably not the kind of property you imagine the company resurrecting as a splashy live-action/animation hybrid. And it’s certainly not the type of movie that’s usually nominated in the Emmys’ Outstanding Television Movie category, which has always recognized nothing but totally live-action and usually serious films. And yet here we are, with the new Disney+ original not only succeeding as an audience favorite but as an esteemed accomplishment worthy of the nomination.

