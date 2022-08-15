ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Director Akiva Schaffer on Emmy Surprise and an Ugly Sonic Spinoff

This story about “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” director Akiva Schaffer first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the Disney animated series and cornerstone of the Disney Afternoon syndicated programming block, is probably not the kind of property you imagine the company resurrecting as a splashy live-action/animation hybrid. And it’s certainly not the type of movie that’s usually nominated in the Emmys’ Outstanding Television Movie category, which has always recognized nothing but totally live-action and usually serious films. And yet here we are, with the new Disney+ original not only succeeding as an audience favorite but as an esteemed accomplishment worthy of the nomination.
‘Beast’ Film Review: Idris Elba’s Absentee Dad Battles an Angry, Hungry Lion

It’s been six long years since Idris Elba embarked on what we can only now call his “Bad Cat Trilogy.”. He ruled the jungle as the villainous Shere Khan in “The Jungle Book,” and he broke every human law as Macavity in “Cats.” But this time it’s different: In Baltasar Kormákur’s “Beast,” Elba must fight an evil cat in his own human form. It might feel like poetry if “Beast” was anything more than a competent genre exercise.
‘Look Both Ways’ Ending, Explained: Lili Reinhart’s Netflix Movie Offers a Lesson on the Unexpected

Look Both Ways, a new romance movie now streaming on Netflix tells not one story, but two. The film follows a college graduate named Natalie (played by Riverdale star Lili Reinhart) whose life is split into two parallel timelines, all hinging on one very important event: Whether she gets accidentally pregnant in the final weeks of her senior year. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, with a screenplay by April Prosser, the movie is meant to offer a life lesson about rolling with the crazy punches life throws at you. Anyone who saw Gwenyth Paltrow either catch or miss a train in the 1998...
Zoë Kravitz Says She Has ‘Complicated Feelings’ Around Oscars Slap and Her Viral Comments: ‘I Wish I Had Handled That Differently’

Zoë Kravitz is rethinking the comment she made online after witnessing Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this year. In a now-deleted Instagram post following the ceremony, Kravitz shared a photo of herself on the red carpet, writing: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Movie in the Works at Disney From ‘Hawkeye’ Directors Bert & Bertie

It’s the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness! Disney is in the works on a movie inspired by its Disneyland attraction Big Thunder Mountain, and “Hawkeye” directors Bert & Bertie — the professional name of the duo Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood — are in negotiations to direct the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Review: Disney+ Series Is a Hilarious, Rewarding Gem

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” smashes its way onto Disney+ with a delightful break from the cutesy family fun and intense heroic introspection of the previous five Marvel live-action series to hit the platform. Instead, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings light-hearted adult humor to the platform with whimsy and charm. A case-of-the-week series, this show features the bonus of prominent guest cameos from the gargantuan universe Marvel has crafted over the past 12 years. A delight in every sense of the word, head writer Jessica Gao brings something sorely missing from the MCU: a hilarious, grounded, leading woman with very manageable trauma.
Lili Reinhart Unpacks How ‘Look Both Ways’ Champions Working Moms: ‘You Don’t Have to Just Abandon Your Passion and Your Goals’

Actress and producer Lili Reinhart wants to make clear that her latest film “Look Both Ways” champions the balance between new parenthood and career ambitions. In the Netflix film, starring Reinhart alongside “Top Gun: Maverick” breakout Danny Ramirez, Reinhart’s character lives two very different lives, one of which involves the life-changing decision of carrying a pregnancy to term.
‘Reservation Dogs’: Devery Jacobs Breaks Down ‘Mabel’ Episode: ‘Death Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Thing’

Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Mabel,” the fourth episode of “Reservation Dogs” Season 2. Episode 4 of “Reservation Dogs” Season 2, titled “Mabel,” sees the return of Elora Danan, who puts her California dreams on hold to be with her dying grandmother. It’s also star Devery Jacobs’ first foray behind the scenes for the FX show, as she pulls double duty playing and writing for Elora. According to the actress, “Mabel” is more about “warmth and beauty and communal closure” than it is about the blunt pain of grief. “Death isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” she told TheWrap in an interview.
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Pay Tribute to Late ‘90210’ Co-Star Denise Dowse: ‘Such a Warm, Kind Woman’

“Beverly Hills, 90210” alums Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have paid tribute to their late co-star Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the beloved Fox show. Dowse died at 64, and news of her death was announced over the weekend, so to honor their late co-star, Garth and Spelling dedicated the latest episode of their “90210MG” podcast to the actress and filmmaker, with Garth calling Dowse “such a warm, kind woman” during the show.
Goop Boss Gwyneth Paltrow Headed to ‘Shark Tank’

Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow will guest-star on “Shark Tank” as a guest shark. Paltrow will plunge into the competitive entrepreneurship show alongside Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu when Season 14 begins airing Friday, Sept. 23. The pair of Paltrow and Xu will accompany long-standing Sharks...
