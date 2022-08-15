Read full article on original website
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Implores Fans to Watch Extended Edition: ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Watch the Theatrical Cut’
Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the franchise that started with “Jurassic Park” back in 1993 and the third in the new “Jurassic World” segment of films, has racked up nearly $1 billion worldwide. And yet the response to the...
Colton Haynes to Play Evil Twins in New ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ Lifetime Movie
Colton Haynes will be headlining a new “Ripped From the Headlines” movie for “Lifetime.” The former “Teen Wolf” and “Arrow” star will portray two crooked twin brothers in “Swindler Seduction.”. The channel also announced the upcoming movie “An Amish Sin” with...
‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Director Akiva Schaffer on Emmy Surprise and an Ugly Sonic Spinoff
This story about “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” director Akiva Schaffer first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” the Disney animated series and cornerstone of the Disney Afternoon syndicated programming block, is probably not the kind of property you imagine the company resurrecting as a splashy live-action/animation hybrid. And it’s certainly not the type of movie that’s usually nominated in the Emmys’ Outstanding Television Movie category, which has always recognized nothing but totally live-action and usually serious films. And yet here we are, with the new Disney+ original not only succeeding as an audience favorite but as an esteemed accomplishment worthy of the nomination.
‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand Discuss Their Emmy-Nominated Disney+ Movie
“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” is one of the biggest surprises of the year. And keeping that surprise going, the Disney+ original film is now an Emmy nominee (for Outstanding Television Movie). The movie, a whip-smart, metatextual comedy, imagines Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) as...
‘Beast’ Film Review: Idris Elba’s Absentee Dad Battles an Angry, Hungry Lion
It’s been six long years since Idris Elba embarked on what we can only now call his “Bad Cat Trilogy.”. He ruled the jungle as the villainous Shere Khan in “The Jungle Book,” and he broke every human law as Macavity in “Cats.” But this time it’s different: In Baltasar Kormákur’s “Beast,” Elba must fight an evil cat in his own human form. It might feel like poetry if “Beast” was anything more than a competent genre exercise.
‘A League of Their Own’ Stars D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field on Filming That Emotional Finale: ‘We Were Really Inconsolable’
The actresses also discuss Jo and Greta’s intense friendship. Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” tackles many themes, but one in particular that comes up, again and again, is female friendship — and that theme truly takes center stage in the series’ emotional finale episode.
Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis and Colonel Parker Scenes Were the Hardest Part to Watch in the Biopic (Video)
Priscilla Presley revealed that watching the scenes between Elvis and manager Colonel Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic were the hardest to watch and “brought back a lot of memories.”. “He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it,” she said...
Keanu Reeves Could Have Been a Legitimate College Football Quarterback, According to Former Coaches
When thinking about iconic actors in Hollywood, it is hard not to include Keanu Reeves… The post Keanu Reeves Could Have Been a Legitimate College Football Quarterback, According to Former Coaches appeared first on Outsider.
‘Look Both Ways’ Ending, Explained: Lili Reinhart’s Netflix Movie Offers a Lesson on the Unexpected
Look Both Ways, a new romance movie now streaming on Netflix tells not one story, but two. The film follows a college graduate named Natalie (played by Riverdale star Lili Reinhart) whose life is split into two parallel timelines, all hinging on one very important event: Whether she gets accidentally pregnant in the final weeks of her senior year. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, with a screenplay by April Prosser, the movie is meant to offer a life lesson about rolling with the crazy punches life throws at you. Anyone who saw Gwenyth Paltrow either catch or miss a train in the 1998...
Zoë Kravitz Says She Has ‘Complicated Feelings’ Around Oscars Slap and Her Viral Comments: ‘I Wish I Had Handled That Differently’
Zoë Kravitz is rethinking the comment she made online after witnessing Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this year. In a now-deleted Instagram post following the ceremony, Kravitz shared a photo of herself on the red carpet, writing: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”
Wolfgang Petersen, Director of ‘Das Boot’ and ‘Air Force One,’ Dies at 81
Wolfgang Petersen, whose German-language film “Das Boot” launched a successful Hollywood filmmaking career including “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died, a representative told TheWrap. He was 81. Petersen died peacefully Friday from pancreatic cancer with his wife Maria Antoinette by his...
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Movie in the Works at Disney From ‘Hawkeye’ Directors Bert & Bertie
It’s the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness! Disney is in the works on a movie inspired by its Disneyland attraction Big Thunder Mountain, and “Hawkeye” directors Bert & Bertie — the professional name of the duo Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood — are in negotiations to direct the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Review: Disney+ Series Is a Hilarious, Rewarding Gem
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” smashes its way onto Disney+ with a delightful break from the cutesy family fun and intense heroic introspection of the previous five Marvel live-action series to hit the platform. Instead, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings light-hearted adult humor to the platform with whimsy and charm. A case-of-the-week series, this show features the bonus of prominent guest cameos from the gargantuan universe Marvel has crafted over the past 12 years. A delight in every sense of the word, head writer Jessica Gao brings something sorely missing from the MCU: a hilarious, grounded, leading woman with very manageable trauma.
‘100 Foot Wave’ Emmy-Nominated Cinematographers Reveal How They Caught All Those Sick Swells: ‘The Ocean Is King’
In his 50s, surfer extraordinaire Garrett McNamara decided he would chase the mythic 100-foot wave with the aid of a technique called “tow surfing” (which utilizes jet skis to change extremely large swells) and would head to a once-sleepy, old town in Portugal called Nazaré to accomplish that goal.
Lili Reinhart Unpacks How ‘Look Both Ways’ Champions Working Moms: ‘You Don’t Have to Just Abandon Your Passion and Your Goals’
Actress and producer Lili Reinhart wants to make clear that her latest film “Look Both Ways” champions the balance between new parenthood and career ambitions. In the Netflix film, starring Reinhart alongside “Top Gun: Maverick” breakout Danny Ramirez, Reinhart’s character lives two very different lives, one of which involves the life-changing decision of carrying a pregnancy to term.
‘Reservation Dogs’: Devery Jacobs Breaks Down ‘Mabel’ Episode: ‘Death Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Thing’
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Mabel,” the fourth episode of “Reservation Dogs” Season 2. Episode 4 of “Reservation Dogs” Season 2, titled “Mabel,” sees the return of Elora Danan, who puts her California dreams on hold to be with her dying grandmother. It’s also star Devery Jacobs’ first foray behind the scenes for the FX show, as she pulls double duty playing and writing for Elora. According to the actress, “Mabel” is more about “warmth and beauty and communal closure” than it is about the blunt pain of grief. “Death isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” she told TheWrap in an interview.
Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Pay Tribute to Late ‘90210’ Co-Star Denise Dowse: ‘Such a Warm, Kind Woman’
“Beverly Hills, 90210” alums Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have paid tribute to their late co-star Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the beloved Fox show. Dowse died at 64, and news of her death was announced over the weekend, so to honor their late co-star, Garth and Spelling dedicated the latest episode of their “90210MG” podcast to the actress and filmmaker, with Garth calling Dowse “such a warm, kind woman” during the show.
Goop Boss Gwyneth Paltrow Headed to ‘Shark Tank’
Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow will guest-star on “Shark Tank” as a guest shark. Paltrow will plunge into the competitive entrepreneurship show alongside Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu when Season 14 begins airing Friday, Sept. 23. The pair of Paltrow and Xu will accompany long-standing Sharks...
