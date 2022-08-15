Buzz through the Bell Museum, create our state’s biomes with seed art and more at the U of M’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences exhibit. MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL August 15, 2022 — Lights, camera, science! Visitors to the U of M’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) exhibit at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will have a variety of hands-on opportunities to hit the science scene doing everything from working with seeds to handling live bugs to solving food mysteries. Curious minds and budding scientists of all ages will enjoy getting into the act.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO