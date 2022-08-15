Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota Crookston Falls 2-1 to Jamestown in Exhibition
Jamestown 2-1 in an exhibition tilt Tuesday, August 16 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field. The Golden Eagles generated more chances with 15 shots on the day to 13 for the Jimmies, but were unable to take down the Jimmies. Jamestown went 18-2-1 last season, making it to the opening...
Crookston Daily Times
2022 Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston Crowned
After weeks of preparation, nerves, tears and smiles, Azomali Obisakin and Abigail Bruley won Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crooskton, respectively. Obisakin swept the board, also winning On-Stage Question, Talent, Formal Wear and Miss Congeniality. SidaLee Wentzel was named first runner up, and Monroe Shockman won 2nd runner up. Nora Kuchan won the People’s Choice award. The remaining contestants were Ramona Axtman and Chandler Knuston.
Crookston Daily Times
UMC Hosts Ice Cream Social, Medallion Hunt First Clue Read
The University of Minnesota Crookston hosted its annual ice cream social as part of Ox Cart Days. In addition, the campus mall was the location for the United Way Golf Ball Drop and reading of the Medallion Hunt first clue:. There’s “LOTS TO DO IN ‘22” during Crookston’s annual summer...
Crookston Daily Times
Make a scene with CFANS science at the Minnesota State Fair
Buzz through the Bell Museum, create our state’s biomes with seed art and more at the U of M’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences exhibit. MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL August 15, 2022 — Lights, camera, science! Visitors to the U of M’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) exhibit at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will have a variety of hands-on opportunities to hit the science scene doing everything from working with seeds to handling live bugs to solving food mysteries. Curious minds and budding scientists of all ages will enjoy getting into the act.
Crookston Daily Times
Mack Blvd Voted Best at Taste of Crookston
One of Ox Cart Days’ first events, Taste of Crookston, went off with a hit. Mack Blvd, which provided Strawberry Heat Wings and Lil Wilbert Sliders, won the contest. There were 13 different vendors including American Crystal Sugar, Dairy Queen, Crookston Eagles Club, Golden Link, Happy Joes, Hugo’s, Mack Blvd, RBJs, Crookston Rotary Club, Scobeys, Irishman Shanty, Soul Sisters and Taco Johns.
Crookston Daily Times
Hugo’s Hosts Cookout Fundraiser and Super Market Sweep
On Tuesday of Ox Cart Days, the Crookston community could visit Hugo’s for food and entertainment. Ox Cart Committee member Dan Erdman and his son Ethan sold hamburgers, drinks, chips and cookies for $5. Later in the afternoon, Carrie Bergquist and Suzie Kaiser competed in the Supermarket Sweep, with Kaiser coming out victorious.
Crookston Daily Times
City Meeting Notice
The Special Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority will meet on Monday, August 22 at 6:45 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. City Coucil will meeting directly after that meeting, beginning at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. The final meeting of the evening will be the...
Crookston Daily Times
Boys’ Soccer Gains Strength in Off-season
The Crookston Pirate boys’ soccer team collected just one win last year against East Grand Forks, and that left a bitter taste in their mouths. This summer, they went to work, improving their skills and strength. “It’s nice to see that a lot of people have been lifting more...
