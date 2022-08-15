ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Student Survival Guide: Fishbowls Are A Rite Of Passage

Level B (410 Eddy St.) is a bar and nightclub situated right in the heart of Collegetown. It’s slightly underground and it’s a prime spot for Cornellian nightlife. You can count on music loudly bellowing from its entrance to the streets above, enticing passerby to come down and see what all the commotion is about. It’s open late nights from Tuesday through Saturday, but don’t be surprised when Wednesday rolls around and there’s a crowd lined up, spilling out from the staircase and onto Eddy Street. Wednesday is fishbowl night, after all.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Student Survival Guide: Late Night Dining

Ithaca’s late night dining options are fewer in number, and many are closing earlier, both due to general trends and as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still choices beyond Slurpees. “We had a problem with not enough food options [being available] late at night before...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream

After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
LANSING, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY

You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Reimagining Special Committee Defines Itself And Explores IPD Dashboard

At its initial meeting on August 10 the Ithaca Common Council’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee focused on defining its own role and schedule and examining the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) movement toward greater transparency via an online dashboard. The Special Committee consists of Alderpersons Cynthia Brock, Phoebe...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

CLOSING CREDITS

Retiring Cornell Cinema Director Mary Fessenden Looks Back On Three Decades Of Innovation. I started writing about film in February 1987 and Mary Fessenden became the manager of Cornell Cinema in May 1987. Eight years later she was named director. And now, after 35 years and more than 7,000 movies, she’s retiring. Fessenden was kind enough to make time for one more chat about her career.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Welcome to Ithaca! A dining guide for visitors and new arrivals.

This week the Ithaca area is welcoming thousands of students and their families to town, some for the first time, and 14850 Dining has some suggestions on where to dine whether you’re a new arrival, a visitor, or a longtime Tompkins County resident. Starting the day off right. They...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

SUNY Cortland using hooved helpers to keep solar panels tidy

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland. In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy. Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep...
CORTLAND, NY
mysouthsidestand.com

A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
SYRACUSE, NY

