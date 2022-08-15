Level B (410 Eddy St.) is a bar and nightclub situated right in the heart of Collegetown. It’s slightly underground and it’s a prime spot for Cornellian nightlife. You can count on music loudly bellowing from its entrance to the streets above, enticing passerby to come down and see what all the commotion is about. It’s open late nights from Tuesday through Saturday, but don’t be surprised when Wednesday rolls around and there’s a crowd lined up, spilling out from the staircase and onto Eddy Street. Wednesday is fishbowl night, after all.

