Hupstate Circus Festival coming to Ithaca for Labor Day Weekend
This is a Community Announcement from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Labor Day weekend treat your family and friends to the second annual Hupstate Circus Festival in Ithaca, NY. This...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Student Survival Guide: Fishbowls Are A Rite Of Passage
Level B (410 Eddy St.) is a bar and nightclub situated right in the heart of Collegetown. It’s slightly underground and it’s a prime spot for Cornellian nightlife. You can count on music loudly bellowing from its entrance to the streets above, enticing passerby to come down and see what all the commotion is about. It’s open late nights from Tuesday through Saturday, but don’t be surprised when Wednesday rolls around and there’s a crowd lined up, spilling out from the staircase and onto Eddy Street. Wednesday is fishbowl night, after all.
Binghamton University to welcome back 18,600 students
It's almost move in day on the campus of Binghamton University. The school will welcome back 18,600 students this semester, beginning on August 18th.
Student Survival Guide: Late Night Dining
Ithaca’s late night dining options are fewer in number, and many are closing earlier, both due to general trends and as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still choices beyond Slurpees. “We had a problem with not enough food options [being available] late at night before...
Serious staffing issues loom in Ithaca City School District as students prepare to return
ITHACA, N.Y.—With school fast approaching, the Ithaca City School District is grappling with a significant staffing issue that has been festering for at least the last year as teachers leave the district in droves for a variety of reasons. The situation has forced some teachers to fill unfamiliar roles...
Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream
After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
7 Must-Try Ithaca Restaurants | Best Restaurants In Ithaca NY
You’ll fall in love with Ithaca Falls and the surrounding area. It’s “gorges.” Located on Cayuga Lake, which is the longest lake in the Finger Lakes region of New York, are gorges and waterfalls, including Buttermilk Falls. Discover Ithaca Commons, a downtown pedestrian center featuring shops,...
Reimagining Special Committee Defines Itself And Explores IPD Dashboard
At its initial meeting on August 10 the Ithaca Common Council’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee focused on defining its own role and schedule and examining the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) movement toward greater transparency via an online dashboard. The Special Committee consists of Alderpersons Cynthia Brock, Phoebe...
Local church to host ice cream social and school material giveaway
The First Congressional Church of Binghamton is holding a special community event on Thursday, August 18th.
A Former Steve Wells Campaign Staffer is Talking on Syracuse's Morning News
A former Steve Wells campaign staffer says he walked away due to Wells' failure to defend the right to life and consistent track record of misleading the public. Listen to Caleb Slater on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
CLOSING CREDITS
Retiring Cornell Cinema Director Mary Fessenden Looks Back On Three Decades Of Innovation. I started writing about film in February 1987 and Mary Fessenden became the manager of Cornell Cinema in May 1987. Eight years later she was named director. And now, after 35 years and more than 7,000 movies, she’s retiring. Fessenden was kind enough to make time for one more chat about her career.
Welcome to Ithaca! A dining guide for visitors and new arrivals.
This week the Ithaca area is welcoming thousands of students and their families to town, some for the first time, and 14850 Dining has some suggestions on where to dine whether you’re a new arrival, a visitor, or a longtime Tompkins County resident. Starting the day off right. They...
A Look Inside the Historic Strand Theater Building in Binghamton
The century-old Strand Theater building in downtown Binghamton has seen some tough times over the last few decades but the place is about to get a new life. The property at 27 Chenango Street was acquired by Chenango Flats LLC of Brooklyn for $100,000 last September, which also purchased the neighboring Stone Opera House for $900,000.
“Dos Rios” Sign Removed Amid Speculation About Binghamton Site
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
SUNY Cortland using hooved helpers to keep solar panels tidy
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland. In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy. Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep...
A Tiny Home for Two
There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
Endicott to host 15th annual Italian festival
The 15th Annual GUSTO! Italian Festival is returning to Endicott on Friday, August 26th.
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
