Iraq authorities claim to have discovered a Picasso “worth millions of dollars” during a drug raid conducted Saturday in the Diyala, a central province east of Baghdad. The alleged Picasso was in the possession of three suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the trade and transport of narcotics, authorities said. “A painting belonging to the international painter Picasso was seized in their possession,” the director of the anti-narcotics media office, Colonel Bilal Sobhi, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency. Sobhi added that the raid was part of a larger crackdown on narcotics trafficking that began in July. Authorities...

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO