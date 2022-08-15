Read full article on original website
Alleged Picasso ‘Worth Millions of Dollars’ Found During Drug Raid in Iraq
Iraq authorities claim to have discovered a Picasso “worth millions of dollars” during a drug raid conducted Saturday in the Diyala, a central province east of Baghdad. The alleged Picasso was in the possession of three suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the trade and transport of narcotics, authorities said. “A painting belonging to the international painter Picasso was seized in their possession,” the director of the anti-narcotics media office, Colonel Bilal Sobhi, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency. Sobhi added that the raid was part of a larger crackdown on narcotics trafficking that began in July. Authorities...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
'Cursed' $58 million painting found hidden under a bed after police investigation into psychic swindle
The painting Sol Poente by Tarsila do Amaral was found after the widow of a Rio de Janeiro art collector was conned by a scammer posing as a psychic, say police.
What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World
The Black Hammer Party is described by the Anti-Defamation League as an anti-colonial movement for Black and indigenous peoples. The post What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World appeared first on NewsOne.
Man rescued from collapsed tunnel in Rome accused of trying to rob bank
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was rescued alive from a collapsed tunnel in Rome was allegedly trying to burrow underneath the vault of a nearby bank. Italy's Fire Brigade said in a statement that rescuers worked for eight hours Thursday to extract the man who was buried nearly 20 feet down after part of the road Via Innocenzo XI collapsed on top of him.
