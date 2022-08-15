ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Picasso ‘Worth Millions of Dollars’ Found During Drug Raid in Iraq

Iraq authorities claim to have discovered a Picasso “worth millions of dollars” during a drug raid conducted Saturday in the Diyala, a central province east of Baghdad. The alleged Picasso was in the possession of three suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the trade and transport of narcotics, authorities said. “A painting belonging to the international painter Picasso was seized in their possession,” the director of the anti-narcotics media office, Colonel Bilal Sobhi, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency. Sobhi added that the raid was part of a larger crackdown on narcotics trafficking that began in July. Authorities...
Man rescued from collapsed tunnel in Rome accused of trying to rob bank

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was rescued alive from a collapsed tunnel in Rome was allegedly trying to burrow underneath the vault of a nearby bank. Italy's Fire Brigade said in a statement that rescuers worked for eight hours Thursday to extract the man who was buried nearly 20 feet down after part of the road Via Innocenzo XI collapsed on top of him.
