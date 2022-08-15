ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Why Disney Shouldn’t Celebrate Beating Netflix’s Global Subscribers Just Yet | Charts

There are lingering questions surrounding the strategy for Disney+ and Hulu in order to continue growth. After the Walt Disney Company reported its third-quarter results, it became clear that the company had achieved something big: Its 221.1 million total number of subscribers across all its services globally (Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+) pulled ahead of Netflix’s total global subscriber count of 220.7 million for the first time. But it may be too premature to celebrate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Espn#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc#Hulu#Third Point#Sourc
TheWrap

‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting

In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
TV SERIES
Reuters

Musk targets ad tech firms in Twitter suit over takeover deal

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), is seeking documents from advertising technology firms as part of his quest to gain more information on bot and spam accounts on Twitter, according to filings in a Delaware court on Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
TheWrap

More People Watched Streaming Than Cable for First Time Ever, Nielsen Says

More people watched streaming than cable in July, the first time that’s happened, Nielsen announced Thursday as part of its The Gauge report. Streaming accounted for a 34.8% share of total TV consumption. Cable came in at 34.4% and broadcast captured a 21.6% share. This is not the first time streaming has surpassed broadcast, but it is the first time it has topped cable.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Goop Boss Gwyneth Paltrow Headed to ‘Shark Tank’

Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow will guest-star on “Shark Tank” as a guest shark. Paltrow will plunge into the competitive entrepreneurship show alongside Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu when Season 14 begins airing Friday, Sept. 23. The pair of Paltrow and Xu will accompany long-standing Sharks...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy