Disney wowed Wall Street last week with strong earnings thanks to solid Disney+ subscriber gains and healthy theme park attendance. But that's not enough to completely win over one activist investor.
There are lingering questions surrounding the strategy for Disney+ and Hulu in order to continue growth. After the Walt Disney Company reported its third-quarter results, it became clear that the company had achieved something big: Its 221.1 million total number of subscribers across all its services globally (Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+) pulled ahead of Netflix’s total global subscriber count of 220.7 million for the first time. But it may be too premature to celebrate.
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
A coalition of Amazon employees walked off the job on Monday at an air freight facility in San Bernardino, California, demanding better pay and working conditions, in the latest sign that worker organizing efforts continue to spread across the tech giant's vast retail and logistics network.
A pair of analysts downgraded the streaming video pioneer last week. They're changing the channel, but there's still something good to watch on this TV.
In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), is seeking documents from advertising technology firms as part of his quest to gain more information on bot and spam accounts on Twitter, according to filings in a Delaware court on Thursday.
Netflix’s Neil Gaiman adaptation overtakes Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“ and Disney+’s ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days. Netflix’s “The Sandman” was the...
More people watched streaming than cable in July, the first time that’s happened, Nielsen announced Thursday as part of its The Gauge report. Streaming accounted for a 34.8% share of total TV consumption. Cable came in at 34.4% and broadcast captured a 21.6% share. This is not the first time streaming has surpassed broadcast, but it is the first time it has topped cable.
Goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow will guest-star on “Shark Tank” as a guest shark. Paltrow will plunge into the competitive entrepreneurship show alongside Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu when Season 14 begins airing Friday, Sept. 23. The pair of Paltrow and Xu will accompany long-standing Sharks...
