Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana

Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana ISD welcomes students for new school year

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Teachers and staffers welcomed Texarkana, Texas, students back to the classroom Wednesday. Looking ahead at the 2022-23 school year, Texas Middle School principal Shawn Davis told KSLA the school is focusing on leadership and the district is getting new technology for its students. During the...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Jury Selection Complete In Fetal Abduction Case

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Six men and six women have been selected to decide the fate of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn child in October 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton, Taylor Waycasey and Taylor Griffin, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder in the Oct. 9, 2020, death of Regan Hancock. Hancock, 21, was found dead in her home in New Boston where she lived with her husband and daughter. Parker allegedly left Hancock’s body in a grisly crime scene after removing her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
NEW BOSTON, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ArkLaTexhomepage

Texarkana board passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Directors passed an ordinance Monday requiring residents to spay and neuter their cats and dogs unless they are licensed breeders. The city’s animal shelter has been at capacity for the last couple of years and the board believes the new ordinance will help decrease the number […]
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Power 95.9

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile

Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Police report safe Watermelon Festival

From the points of view of the Hempstead County Sheriff and the Assistant Chief of Hope Police Department, the Watermelon Festival was a safe one, without major incident. Sheriff James Singleton said there was nothing major to report in the way of crime or safety issues. “We were responsible for the concert, and it went exceptionally well. Everybody was well behaved.”
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting, win for animal advocates

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance. Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
CADDO PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
MINDEN, LA
swark.today

Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow

Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
ARKANSAS STATE
K945

Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
