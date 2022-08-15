Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.

