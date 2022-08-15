Read full article on original website
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Dina Asher-Smith pulls up with cramp after Lamont Marcell Jacobs won men's 100m
Great Britain's Daryll Neita won bronze as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the European women's 100m, after Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's race in Munich. A three-time European gold medallist in 2018, Asher-Smith slowed after 60m because of cramp in both her calves. Italy's Jacobs...
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championship Day 7 Prelims Preview: Quadarella Eyeing Distance Sweep
LCM (50m) There are no scratches to report in the top 20 seeds in either the women’s or men’s 400 frees. This is the shortest prelims session of the meet, featuring only the women’s 400 free and men’s 400 free individually. There are 4 heats of the women’s 400 and 5 of the men’s. Italian star Simona Quadarella is going to be attempting to complete her sweep of the women’s distance events at these Championships. Quadarella has already won the 800 and 1500, defending her titles from last year in both. The 400 will be her toughest challenge of the meet, as it’s her weakest of the distance events and Germany’s Isabel Gose has swum well this week.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Watch Sjostrom’s 23.91 and More Day 6 Finals Videos
LCM (50m) This post contains videos of the finals races from day 6 of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Those races include finals of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×200 free relay. All videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR
LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
swimswam.com
Euros Day 5 Flash Quotes: David Popovici Credits Focus to Avoiding Social Media
David Popovici continued to dominate the headlines at the European Championships on Monday, continuing his recent tear in Rome with a world junior record of 1:42.97 to win gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle final. Fresh off the 100 free world record on Saturday, Popovici’s new personal best in...
swimswam.com
Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
swimswam.com
Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists
LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
swimswam.com
WATCH: David Popovici Hits 1:42.97 200 Free, Fastest Textile Swim In History
LCM (50m) The last four days have been an absolute tour de force for David Popovici, as the 17-year-old Romanian has etched his name in the record books with some monumental freestyle performances. Coming off a world record-breaking performance in the men’s 100 freestyle final on Saturday, Popovici followed up...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Scratches 400 Freestyle Final On Final Day Of Euros
LCM (50m) After swimming the 4th fastest time of the morning, David Popovici has scratched the 400 freestyle and won’t race in the final. Popovici swam a PB of 3:47.99 in prelims, which was his first high-level outing in the event. His former best time was a 3:58.10 from back in 2019.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith retains title
Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide. Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich. Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major...
swimswam.com
Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Scratched 400 Free Final To Begin Preparation For World Juniors
LCM (50m) There was a collective groan amongst swimming fans when it was announced that the star of the 2022 European Championships, David Popovici, would not be swimming the final of the men’s 400 freestyle on the last night of competition. Coming off a pair of unbelievable performances in...
swimswam.com
After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome
Imogen Clark was out of the pool for 7 days leading in to her inaugural swim on Tuesday at the European Championships. That hardly hindered her results. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible...
swimswam.com
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
swimswam.com
Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81
LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History
Paltrinieri owns 11 out of the 32 sub-14:40 swims in the men's 1500 free, with his most recent one coming from the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
swimswam.com
Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
swimswam.com
200 Free Me David Popovici Ne 1:42.97 Ki Timing Ke Sath Bnaya World Junior Record
LCM (50m) Romania ke David Popovici Olympic Games ke baad se unstoppable hi dikh rhe hai, yhan tk ki 2022 European Championships mei compete karte huye bhi unhone shaandar performance di. In 17-year-old swimmer ne 2 din phle hi men’s 100m freestyle event mei 46.86s ki historic timing ke sath...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool
We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool Current photo via Courtesy of Arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
