South Fulton Police Arrest Fulton Man on Outstanding Warrant and Assault Charges
South Fulton police made an arrest of an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said officers arrested 25 year old Dequan Coleman Green, of Fulton, at a residence on Stovall Street. Green was wanted on a warrant in Obion County for probation violations. Chief Maynard said...
LaCenter man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a LaCenter man Wednesday night. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Kevil. The driver, 62-year-old Joe Ed Scott of LaCenter, reportedly began passing other vehicles when the deputy attempted to stop him.
Eddyville man jailed after report of shots fired
A report of shots fired last week led to an Eddyville man's arrest on several charges. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on KY 818 South, where they spoke with 23-year-old Jonathan P. Foster. Deputies said Foster had been arguing with a woman before he armed himself and...
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
Hopkinsville man arrested on Lyon County DUI, drug charges
An investigation into a possible Emergency Protective Order violation in Lyon County led to a Hopkinsville man's arrest on unrelated charges. Deputies responded to the alleged violation at a home on KY 295 North. As they arrived, authorities said a man was attempting to leave in a vehicle, but then...
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
Wanted man facing new charges after Trigg arrest
A wanted man was arrested in Trigg County late last week and racked up new charges in the process. The sheriff's office said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of 36-year-old Daniel Bane. Two others were also arrested after authorities said they hid bane and lied to authorities. A...
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
McCracken Sheriff's deputies investigating incidents at two schools
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning, a man, described as behaving suspiciously, tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. Allegedly, the man claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911, and the man left before police arrived.
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
Paducah Police investigate report of shots fired near Davis Avenue
Paducah Police investigated a report of shots fired on Tuesday evening. Police said they responded to the 1000 block area of Davis Avenue after witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and people talking in a wooded area near the end of Oak Street. A search of the wooded area did...
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
Paducah man arrested after leading police on pursuit
A Paducah man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit following a disturbance at a restaurant. Paducah Police responded to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where 27-year-old Kinyare Taylor of Paducah was allegedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend's car.
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Metropolis Police warn of text scam concerning mail
Metropolis Police and the Metropolis Post Office are warning residents of a text message scam. The post office says they have been notified by customers that fraudulent text messages are being sent purporting to be from the United States Postal Service. The messages claim that there is an issue with a package delivery.
