Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
LIV Golf May Have a Point About Tiger Woods Doing the PGA Tour’s Bidding
Accused of doing the PGA Tour’s bidding by ripping into his fellow golfers publicly for defecting to the LIV Golf Series in an antitrust lawsuit that was filed last a few weeks ago by players who joined the rebel circuit, 46-year-old golf superstar Tiger Woods appears to be doing just that.
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Watch: What if Will Zalatoris would've hit off the rock wall at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?
What would’ve happened had Will Zalatoris played off the rock wall where his tee shot on the par-3 11th hole ended up?. Zalatoris’ ball bounced off the grass short and right of the pin location before tumbling toward a rock wall encompassing the green. The ball somehow didn’t go in the water, instead bouncing multiple times before settling up against the edge of the grass.
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Professional golfer Patrick Reed is taking action. The 2018 Masters champion, 32, has launched a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, ESPN reported. According to court documents, which were released via a reporter for Courthouse News Service and obtained by The New York Post, Reed accuses...
GolfWRX
‘I don’t think that makes any sense’ – Patrick Cantlay calls out golf course architects
In the past seven years, the BMW Championship has been played at seven different golf courses. This year’s BMW Championship will be hosted by Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, which is a course that’s never been utilized in a professional event prior to this week. Despite the novelty...
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role
Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
GolfWRX
Report: Draft copy of LIV contract reveals fascinating key details
Amongst the many controversies and stories surrounding the LIV Golf Series, the contract details have been a constant subject of scrutiny. Two months ago, renowned analyst Brandel Chamblee claimed that LIV prize money was counted against the signing bonus. This claim was then refuted by the winner of the opening event of the breakaway tour, Charl Schwartzel.
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Golf.com
The 6 most impactful equipment trends on the PGA Tour this season
The PGA Tour season is coming to a close, which means it’s time to tie a bow on the most impactful equipment trends from the past year. During the FedEx St. Jude Championship, I asked numerous Tour reps to discuss the gear that worked — and what didn’t — with their respective staffs.
Legal battles around LIV Golf intensify as a report on golfer contracts shows restrictions, requirements that come with big paydays
While contracts haven't been made public, a federal judge could rule this week to unseal them, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
These nine states have never hosted a PGA Tour event
This week the PGA Tour visits the First State for the first time. Wilmington Country Club will play host, marking the PGA Tour’s first-ever event in the state of Delaware and the 10th different venue to host the BMW Championship since the inception of the FedEx Cup in 2007.
Golf Digest
Whatever side you're on in the PGA Tour vs. LIV battle, you'll love this Eddie Pepperell spoof on pro golf's drama
The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has really heated up in recent months, causing a civil war in pro golf—and on Golf Twitter. But if there's one device that can defuse a tense situation, something that all sides can get behind, it's a great spoof video.
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
Matt Fitzpatrick dishes on LIV Golf, critiques FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead of BMW Championship: 'I don't think it's fair'
Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t losing any sleep over the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has fractured the Tour and taken some of its top talent, including three of the top seven players on the 2021 BMW Championship leaderboard. If you expand that number out, it’s seven of the top 21.
Golf Digest
Players—save for praise of Tiger Woods—take code of silence on LIV Golf meeting
WILMINGTON, Del. — Apparently the first rule of attending the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting is not to talk about the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting. That was the omerta observed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele Wednesday when asked about Tuesday’s gathering of the PGA Tour’s best and brightest, a group which convened to discuss how they can combat the schism caused by the emergence of LIV Golf.
Larry Brown Sports
