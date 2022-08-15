ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Watch: What if Will Zalatoris would've hit off the rock wall at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

What would’ve happened had Will Zalatoris played off the rock wall where his tee shot on the par-3 11th hole ended up?. Zalatoris’ ball bounced off the grass short and right of the pin location before tumbling toward a rock wall encompassing the green. The ball somehow didn’t go in the water, instead bouncing multiple times before settling up against the edge of the grass.
Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role

Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
Report: Draft copy of LIV contract reveals fascinating key details

Amongst the many controversies and stories surrounding the LIV Golf Series, the contract details have been a constant subject of scrutiny. Two months ago, renowned analyst Brandel Chamblee claimed that LIV prize money was counted against the signing bonus. This claim was then refuted by the winner of the opening event of the breakaway tour, Charl Schwartzel.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
The 6 most impactful equipment trends on the PGA Tour this season

The PGA Tour season is coming to a close, which means it’s time to tie a bow on the most impactful equipment trends from the past year. During the FedEx St. Jude Championship, I asked numerous Tour reps to discuss the gear that worked — and what didn’t — with their respective staffs.
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
Matt Fitzpatrick dishes on LIV Golf, critiques FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead of BMW Championship: 'I don't think it's fair'

Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t losing any sleep over the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has fractured the Tour and taken some of its top talent, including three of the top seven players on the 2021 BMW Championship leaderboard. If you expand that number out, it’s seven of the top 21.
Players—save for praise of Tiger Woods—take code of silence on LIV Golf meeting

WILMINGTON, Del. — Apparently the first rule of attending the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting is not to talk about the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting. That was the omerta observed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele Wednesday when asked about Tuesday’s gathering of the PGA Tour’s best and brightest, a group which convened to discuss how they can combat the schism caused by the emergence of LIV Golf.
