Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
klkntv.com
Omaha teen pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The man accused in the fatal Memorial Day weekend crash entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday before his first court appearance Wednesday morning, court documents show. Lincoln Police say 18-year-old KyVell Stark of Omaha was driving under the influence of marijuana when he hit...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha records sixth homicide of August
OMAHA — A man was found dead late Monday night after police were called to 63rd and Jaynes streets to investigate numerous gunshots. Officers were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m., a police spokesman said Tuesday. First responders arrived and found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime
Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha Police called to separate shootings overnight; several victims sent to hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were investigating at least two shootings Wednesday morning, adding to the list of recent violence in areas of the city. Overnight, two people were shot near the NP Mart gas station, located at 56th Street and Ames Avenue. According to an OPD report, officers...
iheart.com
Omaha Police chief addresses recent spike in violent crime
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Police Chief releases a statement on Wednesday addressing the recent uptick in violent crime. “The Omaha Police Department is entrenched in addressing the recent spike in violence in our community. We are working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep our community safe by redeploying our resources and bolstering our response with the assistance of our law enforcement partners. Spikes in violent crime are not uncommon and the OPD has a game plan to intervene; it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike. I want to thank our community partners for assisting us in getting a handle on the spike in violent crime and to Crime Stoppers for the tips we have been receiving.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department dispatched police to 2437 Ellison Avenue after a reported shooting at 12:21 a.m. Police said they found a 37-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. The victim was transported to...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting Death
In the early morning hours Tuesday, Omaha Police were interviewing potential witnesses as they investigate a shooting death. Late Monday night, officers checking on numerous reports of shots fired near 65th and Jaynes Streets found a man dead inside of a vehicle. Police are also checking to see if a...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
1011now.com
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenage suspects for stealing computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school. LPD said on Tuesday a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were referred for burglary. Investigators believe the boys stole a total of 17 computers from Northwest High School...
iheart.com
Murder suspect is ordered to be held without bond
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man accused of gunning down a woman last week makes his first court appearance. On Tuesday, a Douglas County judge ordered that 20 year old Davon Brown be held without bond in connection to the shooting death of 26 year old Shalonna Houston. Friday morning, Omaha Police officers were called to the Florence Towers Omaha Housing Authority apartment building near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street for a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found Houston dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation. Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is wanted in connection to...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
WOWT
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested in connection to Florence Tower homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of a man connected to Friday's homicide investigation. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit said they arrested 20-year-old Davon Brown for his felony warrant for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. OPD said Friday...
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
WOWT
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage; Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
Comments / 0