Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style
“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
Daily Californian
How to dress for fall in summer heat
Fall is coming up, and that means the return of all our fashion favorites. Coats, scarves and long pants may be appropriate for later in the season, but what if you want to dress in fall regalia while the summer heat remains? Read on for some tips and tricks. Fall...
9 Eclectic San Francisco Tiki Bars To Get Lost In
Tiki bars take us out of our foggy city, to a far-flung tropical paradise–for the simple cost of a Mai Tai or Piña Colada. Tiki originated in 1930s Califonia, built on a romanticized notion of an island oasis by a bunch of white guys who longed for a little tropical escapism. The Bay Area was home to some of the earliest tiki bars in the US, and the genre has both evolved and endured in SF. At its best tiki offers a brief reprieve from reality, dropping you into an imagined vacationland with extravagant drinks and good vibes. Here are...
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
Bay Area favorites team up for mouthwatering ice cream release
The joint production from Humphry Slocombe and Señor Sisig is called “Churron,” a combination of “churro + turon,” per Señor Sisig’s Instagram.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Wag Hotel accused of mistreating dogs in viral TikTok videos
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Wag Hotel has been accused of mistreating dogs under its care. In a string of social media posts, the dog boarding chain not connected to the dog-walking startup of the same name, has been accused of neglecting pets, according to SFGate. Because of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Ok’s Deli Is Primed to Launch
The sandwich pop-up made a name for itself during the pandemic with Asian-inspired creations like Sichuan hot chicken and Black Tiger ebi katsu. Now Ok’s Deli appears set to launch its first brick-and-mortar location in Oakland’s Temescal. Ok’s dropped a large hint that it would be opening by month’s end, stating on Instagram that fans should “clear your schedule this entire month.” Expect the menu to include favorites from chef-owner Albert Ok's pop-ups, along with some more traditional standards like Italian combo and roast beef sandwiches.
Eater
Step Inside La Société, SoMa’s New French Bistro Backed by a Squad of Mina Group Alumni
Starting this week, there’s a new place for San Franciscans to dive head first into a steaming bowl of moules-frites paired with a glass of zingy white wine or dip into a hot bowl of French onion soup, nuzzled under a cheesy blanket torched to a crisp. New French restaurant La Société begins serving dinner Tuesday, August 16 with plans to add lunch service down the line. The restaurant, nestled in the corner of the lobby of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, is the first San Francisco opening from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president.
Eater
This Could be the Worst Year for Spaghetti Sauce in California
The ongoing California drought takes many victims, but now it comes knocking on the door of none other than the humble tomato. This year the state’s perennial water crisis is hitting tomato crops like never before, driving up prices and giving farmers a reason to doubt if the plant can thrive sustainably under such conditions. Bloomberg first reported the news, followed by the Mercury News, letting spaghetti and salsa fans know to start saving their pennies for what may become a more difficult to purchase couple of condiments.
KTVU FOX 2
High heat brings day of wildfires to Bay Area
DUBLIN, Calif. - High heat and dry conditions, created a busy day for firefighters across the Bay Area on Monday and are expected to do the same on Tuesday, when temperatures could soar into the triple digits. A wildfire in Dublin, sparked by a car fire on the westbound side...
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.
KTVU FOX 2
Heat advisory and lightning possible
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco has the complete forecast that includes the possibility of lightning strikes.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
'Shower activity just won't quit': Scattered, heavy rain hits SF Bay Area
Bursts of heavy rain and a few lightning strikes were reported around the Bay Area.
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
