BobVila

The Best TV Deals of 2022 Right Now—Samsung, LG, Sony, and More

If you’re in the market for a new TV, our experts have rounded up the best TV deals right now to help you save money. After all, a TV is one of the main attractions of the home. It’s the entertainment centerpiece of the living room, the background noise for the kitchen, the man-cave essential for game day, and the icing on the cake for a lazy Sunday in bed.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality

Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Samsung Launches Odyssey Ark, the World’s First 55-inch 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor

After making an appearance at CES 2021, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has finally launched globally. It’s now the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), an all new Cockpit Mode as well as an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, which provides the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Daily Deals: 48" LG C1 4K OLED Gaming TV for $897, 1TB PS5 SSD for Under $100, 8BitDo Switch Controller for $39.99

Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including a 48" LG 4K OLED TV that's under $900 (one of the best gaming monitors on the market), an 8BitDo Pro 2 controller that's $30 cheaper than the Switch Pro controller and nearly as good, and a 1TB SSD that meets all the requirements for the PS5 console for under $100. These deals and more below.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it

Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light

A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade

Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: Save $200 Off the 2022 48" Sony A90K 4K OLED TV Made for PS5 & PC Gaming

Sony recently released its 2022 A90K Bravia XR series 4K OLED TV, catering specifically to PC and PS5 gamers. The A90K comes in 48" and 42" sizes, and is intended to compete against the 2022 LG C2 OLED TV. Sony's TVs have traditionally been pricier, but today Amazon has dropped the price of the 48" A90K TV by about $200, making it less expensive than the LG C2 counterpart. The 42" model has also been discounted by about $150.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

LG G2 review: "A hugely impressive TV"

With TVs like the LG G2, the television maker positions its Gallery Series at the premium end of the best gaming TV TV market - and with good reason. Design chops are top dollar and the entire tech behind the glass is cutting edge. This next-gen screen combines the latest OLED.EX glass with crafty Brightness Boosting technology and the brand’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, a combo that...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Uninstall Apps on Samsung TV?

Smart TVs from Samsung come pre-installed with most of the streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu. But if you have installed apps other than the pre-installed ones, you may be running low in storage. In such case, you can easily uninstall them. There are several reasons to uninstall apps from...
TECHNOLOGY
