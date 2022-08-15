Read full article on original website
lineups.com
Sports Betting Handle in New Jersey Continually Declining
New Jersey has reported some uncharacteristic sports betting numbers recently as their July revenue reports showed the state’s third straight drop in year-over-year revenue. The Division of Gaming Enforcement reported a $531.88 million handle for July which is down from June’s $633.2 million handle and May’s $766.4 million handle. All three of these are down from 2021’s numbers as May 2021 reported a $814.3 million handle, June’s $766.9 million handle, and July’s $578.7 million handle. Despite the decrease, New Jersey still has the second largest year-to-date handle in the U.S. totaling $6.3 billion, behind just New York.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Northern Lights Explained & Chances To View in Central Illinois
The small chance to see the northern lights or auroras will be possible the next few nights. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty explains how auroras form and what the chances are that we might see them here in central Illinois.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
myradiolink.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Northern Lights could be seen in central Illinois this week
A strong geomagnetic storm (G-3) from the sun will result in the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) which will be visible for millions of people Wednesday and Thursday nights. The best viewing in the United States will be in northern areas towards the Canadian border. The “Lights” migrate east to west, so there’s a chance central Illinois could get a glimpse on the horizon. But you’ll have to be in an outlying and dark area away from city lights.
alternativeswatch.com
Illinois pension adds more than $1.5 billion to alts
The Board of Trustees of the $63 billion Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois reviewed more than $1.53 billion in investment commitments made over the last two months. Over $700 million went to private equity funds, $200 million to real assets and another $650 million to alternative credit strategies in the global income portfolio.
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
The village of St. Joseph started as a tavern
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – For a little town, St. Joseph is full of rich history. At least 150 years’ worth of history. And it all started as a tavern along the Salt Fork River. So, Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges came on the Morning Show to talk about the history that the community just celebrated this past […]
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/30/22: Race for Governor of Illinois is heating up
Walter Jacobson breaks down how the 2022 election for the Governor of Illinois is shaping up. Walter gives his perspective on Republican candidate Darren Bailey and despite being endorsed by Former President Donald Trump, JB Pritzker will remain in the lead.
advantagenews.com
Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
What’s the most popular food at the State Fair?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The State Fair is a great opportunity for Illinoisans to get together and share their accomplishments, learn about one another, and enjoy all that Illinois has to offer. But, more importantly, it gives us a chance to eat fair food. WMBD Digital Producer Maggie Strahan...
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
