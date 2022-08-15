ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

Sports Betting Handle in New Jersey Continually Declining

New Jersey has reported some uncharacteristic sports betting numbers recently as their July revenue reports showed the state’s third straight drop in year-over-year revenue. The Division of Gaming Enforcement reported a $531.88 million handle for July which is down from June’s $633.2 million handle and May’s $766.4 million handle. All three of these are down from 2021’s numbers as May 2021 reported a $814.3 million handle, June’s $766.9 million handle, and July’s $578.7 million handle. Despite the decrease, New Jersey still has the second largest year-to-date handle in the U.S. totaling $6.3 billion, behind just New York.
GAMBLING
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#The Illinois Gaming Board
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois

The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Northern Lights could be seen in central Illinois this week

A strong geomagnetic storm (G-3) from the sun will result in the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) which will be visible for millions of people Wednesday and Thursday nights. The best viewing in the United States will be in northern areas towards the Canadian border. The “Lights” migrate east to west, so there’s a chance central Illinois could get a glimpse on the horizon. But you’ll have to be in an outlying and dark area away from city lights.
ILLINOIS STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Illinois pension adds more than $1.5 billion to alts

The Board of Trustees of the $63 billion Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois reviewed more than $1.53 billion in investment commitments made over the last two months. Over $700 million went to private equity funds, $200 million to real assets and another $650 million to alternative credit strategies in the global income portfolio.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
WCIA

The village of St. Joseph started as a tavern

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – For a little town, St. Joseph is full of rich history. At least 150 years’ worth of history. And it all started as a tavern along the Salt Fork River. So, Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges came on the Morning Show to talk about the history that the community just celebrated this past […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE
ocscanner.news

ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS

We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
Central Illinois Proud

What’s the most popular food at the State Fair?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The State Fair is a great opportunity for Illinoisans to get together and share their accomplishments, learn about one another, and enjoy all that Illinois has to offer. But, more importantly, it gives us a chance to eat fair food. WMBD Digital Producer Maggie Strahan...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy