"Stranger Things" fans are no stranger to Joe Keery in his role as Steve Harrington, the much-loved ex-boyfriend-turned-quirky-hero. In a recent interview, Keery waxed nostalgic about his college years in Chicago and dished about his future plans, which include new projects far removed from his recent Netflix series, which he hopes will get people to finally stop talking about his hair. About the hair obsession, he says, "[P]eople seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It's so stupid, honestly." We get it, Joe. Or should we say Djo (pronounced just like Joe), since — according to The Daily Beast — that's the name Keery is now using as a musician?

