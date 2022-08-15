ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 seasons following bad bowl losses

By Pat Dooley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANBtY_0hHoIMWH00

It was two days before Christmas a year ago and Gator fans were basically picked up by their collective feet and paddled on their bare bottoms. UCF 29, Florida 17.

It was one final (we hope) example of Team Quit. It meant that the upstart Golden Knights and their fans had bragging rights and Florida was stuck with its third losing season in the last nine years.

It was an embarrassing way for an embarrassing team to go out.

Many of those players are back and have been shocked back to life with Billy Napier brand paddles. UCF is a distant memory, almost as if it never happened.

But it did and became part of Gator lore, that dark chapter of embarrassing bowl losses stuck in the back of the book.

Some UF teams have responded well to bad bowl losses. Others. Not so much.

The Dooley’s Dozen today looks at how 12 teams responded to mind-numbing bowl losses (and they are kind of ranked in order of stink).

12

2008: Citrus Bowl loss to Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwayO_0hHoIMWH00
Doug Benc/Getty Images

This actually was a good game if you didn’t care about defense. In Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy-winning year — and Lloyd Carr’s final game — Florida lost to Michigan, 41-35, and the embarrassment was the Florida defense.

How did UF respond? By winning the national title the next year. That was a pretty good response.

11

2000: Citrus Bowl loss to Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUX6K_0hHoIMWH00
Andy Lyons /Allsport

Again, this was a tough one because Florida could not stop anybody and Plaxico Burress – who committed to Florida but failed to qualify – lit the Gators up for 13 catches. And Florida lost to an interim coach as Nick Saban had bolted for LSU.

How did UF respond? Steve Spurrier’s penultimate team was his last one to win the SEC (beating Auburn) and won 10 games.

10

1996: Sugar Bowl loss to FSU Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6RiK_0hHoIMWH00
Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT

Certainly, things would be much better two years later. But the “Fifth Quarter in the French Quarter” was an all-around disaster. It started with a massive and bloody fight between players at a team dinner and ended with Florida rushing for five yards in a 23-17 loss.

How did UF respond? The Gators won every game they played in the regular season and reached the national title game.

9

2004: Chick-fil-A Bowl loss to Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYuVL_0hHoIMWH00
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Seriously, what was worse? Getting a field goal blocked for a TD because the ball was set down a yard closer than it should have been or assistants wearing Illinois shorts to practice or losing to Brock Berlin for the second time?

How did UF respond? New coach, new attitude. Urban Meyer went 9-3 and greatness was on the way.

8

2013: Sugar Bowl loss to Louisville Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152bl7_0hHoIMWH00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

OK, now you are getting really depressed. That was so embarrassing for Florida, which was outnumbered in the stands 20-1, minimum. An 11-win team looked disinterested.

How did UF respond? Not well. Nope, the next Will Muschamp team went 4-8 with a loss to GEORGIA SOUTHERN. Blech.

7

2016: Citrus Bowl loss to Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goP9Z_0hHoIMWH00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Even after losing Will Grier, Jim McElwain held it together enough to get to 10 wins. Unfortunately, it was again another guy named Jim and it was a 41-7 obliteration.

How did UF respond? They were pretty much the same. Won the SEC East again, lost to Alabama again, lost to FSU again. Won nine games. It was also the only team to lose to Tennessee in the last 17 years.

6

1975: Gator Bowl loss to Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYbYM_0hHoIMWH00
AP Photo/Mark Foley

This was a great Gator team. Just not on a rainy night in Jacksonville. The players on the 9-2 team didn’t want to be there. They wanted the Sugar Bowl. And it showed as Maryland won 13-0.

How did UF respond? That game felt like the beginning of the end for Doug Dickey. His next team won eight games (and Fourth and Dumb) and the win totals kept dwindling.

5

2020: Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrQlS_0hHoIMWH00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Our last chance to watch Kyle Trask was marred by opt-outs and a general lack of enthusiasm from the coaching staff. The Sooners – led by Spencer Rattler – were dominant to the tune of 55-20.

How did UF respond? By playing their tails off early in the season and then embarrassing the program down the stretch. The 6-7 record included a come-from-behind win over Samford. Come on.

4

1989: Freedom Bowl loss to Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHw1b_0hHoIMWH00
Mike Powell/Getty Images

You knew Florida was in trouble when Emmitt Smith took his pads off at halftime. This was a team with an interim coach and Steve Spurrier on the way. Washington won 34-7.

How did UF respond? The head ball coach will tell you the next team won the SEC title. It was the beginning of something magical in Gainesville.

3

1973: Tangerine Bowl loss to Miami (Ohio)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTaZ1_0hHoIMWH00
AP Photo/Mark Foley

The game was played in Gainesville because Florida wanted it to be played in Gainesville. Florida lost 16-7 to a team that included defensive back Ron Zook on a freezing cold night that only dummies like me showed up for.

How did UF respond? The 1974 team won seven of its first eight games and made it all the way to the Sugar Bowl.

2

1966: Sugar Bowl loss to Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NavWr_0hHoIMWH00
AP Photo/File

Steve Spurrier did a wonderful job of calling his own plays and rallying the team in its first major bowl game. But going for two each time is one of those stories Gator fans would rather forget.

How did UF respond? Spurrier won the Heisman and the Gators won nine games for the first time and handled Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

1

1996: Fiesta Bowl loss to Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvRPn_0hHoIMWH00
Steve Dunn/Allsport

You knew this was coming. I remember writing that it was like a “four-hour trip to the dentist”, which made some dentists back in Gainesville angry. The following day, Spurrier was still devastated.

How did UF respond? Players I have talked to will tell you they used that game as off-season fuel. And the result was Florida’s first national championship team.

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Kavion Henderson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools. Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Name a deeper team at safety than Arkansas…good luck

Jalen Catalon. Simeon Blair. Jayden Johnson. Latvious Brini. Get used to those names. Arkansas’ top four safeties may truly be the deepest group in the SEC. That, in turn, makes them one of the deepest units in the country. Consider it. Jalen Catalon is two seasons removed from Freshman All-American honors and was a preseason All-SEC first-teamer this year. Brini was a starter for last year’s national champion Georgia. Blair and Johnson both earned starts for the 9-4 Hogs last year. As a foursome, they can cover and tackle just about anything that’s coming their way. Blair’s rise has been especially magical. He arrived...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas football lands one preseason CBS All-American

Most preseason all-conference and All-Americans lists have been released at this point, just about two weeks away from the big start of the college football season. In the few that do remain, though, turns out Arkansas might be well-represented. Razorbacks junior safety Jalen Catalon was named to one such list Wednesday as he was a second-team All-American for CBS Sports. The only safeties ahead of him on the first team were Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Catalon was a Freshman All-American via the Associated Press (the primary All-American listing of record) two seasons ago. Last year, as a sophomore, he was hurt midway through the year, finishing the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups in just six games. Catalon decided to return to Fayetteville for his junior season instead of going the NFL route, where he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now, without having played a game since, he’s already moved up to the late first round. Arkansas opens its season September 3 at home against Cincinnati. List Razorbacks depth chart projection: Arkansas' special teams could legit be special in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Plaxico Burress
Person
Jim Mcelwain
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz listed in ESPN’s ‘next up’ tier of head coaches

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected head coaches in all of college football. He’s entering his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach where Ferentz has won 178 games atop the helm. Like his 178 overall wins, Ferentz’s 110 Big Ten conference game wins rank fourth all-time in league history among head coaches. Fresh off a Big Ten West division title last season, there are some that have ranked Ferentz as the league’s top head coach. Elsewhere, CBS Sports ranked Ferentz as the Big Ten’s No. 3 head coach behind Ohio State‘s Ryan Day and Michigan‘s...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Musselman likes the Hogs possible freshmen three-guard set

The Razorbacks’ European tour has created a great buzz as the fall nears, Arkansas finishing the trip 4-0. The Eurotrip gave head coach Eric Musselman a chance to really see what his roster had to offer while testing some potential lineups. Like three ball-handlers on the court at the same time. This isn’t a new or innovative style in college basketball. Three-guard sets have been around since the early 90s. Jay Wright and Villanova became very successful using three guards in the starting lineup, sometimes even four. Nick Smith Jr, Anthony Black, and Davonte Davis give Musselman that luxury. “I really like how Devo, A.B.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Cotton Bowl#Gator Bowl#Citrus Bowl#American Football#College Football#Florida Football#Ucf#Michigan Wolverines
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Milroe's NIL deal with Rhoback will help Alabama on the recruiting trail

Even though he will be stuck behind Bryce Young on the depth chart for the second year in a row, Alabama backup quarterback, Jalen Milroe, is already being recognized as the next superstar in the system. When you get stuck behind the Heisman trophy winner like is the case for Milroe, there’s not much you can do; but, what you can do is keep your head down, work your tail off and be prepared when the time comes. All of which Milroe is doing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Chris Olave catches 20-yard TD in preseason game against Packers

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in his first professional touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in his second preseason game, scoring it at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The 20-yard touchdown reception was just the third catch of his pro career. It came at an opportune time for the Saints as it cut the lead down to 13-10 before halftime.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory could hold the key to Hogs’ front

Eric Gregory is a ‘tweener. Twenty years ago that would have meant he was a defensive end and outside linebacker hybrid, an edge rusher who could play with his hand on the ground or standing up on the outside. But in Arkansas’ defense in 2021 and likely again in 2022, Gregory is a ‘tweener of another sort: he’s a defensive tackle and defensive end and equally adept at either spot. “We’re moving him around a good bit,” said defensive line coach Deke Adams. “The more versatile you are, the better you are as a group. And as a person, your value (increases) to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning updates the status of Oregon’s QB competition

Oregon meets Georgia in just a little over two weeks and the Ducks are getting closer to actually preparing for their week-by-week preparation. More specifically, the quarterbacks are becoming more familiar with the playbook, and in-game situations and according to head coach Dan Lanning, they are asking the appropriate questions. “I feel like we have guys that can win. I thought they made really good decisions today,” Lanning said. We had a couple of scenarios at the end — we worked four-minute and two-minute today — you know we’re gonna get the ball back situations and it was pleasantly surprising to me...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson head coach joins Gamecocks

A former Clemson head coach has made the move to Columbia. Seven-year Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee, who was fired back in May, announced his next coaching destination via Twitter on Wednesday. Lee shared that he will be joining the South Carolina Gamecocks program under head coach Mark Kingston as the team’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, replacing first-year assistant coach Chad Caillet. Lee, who was apart of the Gamecock’s coaching staff back in 2003-08 prior to his time at Clemson, joins three of his former Tigers in catcher Jonathan French, outfielder/first baseman Dylan Brewer and right-handed pitcher Ricky Williams, who all announced their intentions to transfer to their former program’s in-state rival earlier this summer. God is good! I am humbled and excited about getting started on this journey! Cannot wait to begin investing in the players, working with our staff, and recruiting future dudes! https://t.co/g5HWXyvoKH — Monte Lee (@CoachMonteLee) August 19, 2022 List Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 1 Andrew Mukuba
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy