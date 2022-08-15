Space-saving furniture seems to be the hot new thing, and we can understand why. Who wouldn’t want to have even more room in their tiny home or apartment to create a more open space or to fit even more furniture? Plus, not everyone has the luxury of having a separate home office. With so many people around the world working remotely, floating desks seem to be the way to go. You can also get creative by turning your closet space into an office.

