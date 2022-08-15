Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN names Kentucky's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season
Kentucky has not cracked the preseason AP Top 25 Poll since 1978. That’s… a while. That should tell you what it means for Mark Stoops’ squad to come in at No. 20 in this season’s iteration. The Wildcats, even despite John Calipari’s comments, are relevant in...
Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 SEC Schedule Announced
Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule has been released, as the Wildcats look to build off a cinderella SEC Tournament run last season. Conference play was a struggle at times for the Cats last go-round, as head coach Kyra Elzy's group went 8-8 in the league a year ...
Mr. CFB: Football school? Basketball school? What Does That Even Mean?
John Calipari, the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, wants a new practice facility. Nothing unusual there. Every coach wants his facilities to be the best they can possibly be. But in his very public campaign to get it, Calipari recently said this to a reporter: ”And the ...
cartercountytimes.com
Attention Big Blue Nation: We still must play the 22-23 season and NCAA
Three lopsided wins over high school team dropouts and a so-so victory over an oldtimers squad that huffed and puffed up and down the floor do not a season make, much less an undefeated trip to another NCAA championship. Despite outlandish predictions and armchair observations from fans on call-in shows...
themountaineagle.com
Jim Andrews gets praise he deserves — finally
It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
AOL Corp
If John Calipari wants to declare Kentucky 'a basketball school,' it's time for him to back it up
John Calipari isn’t wrong that the University of Kentucky is a basketball school. That’s what he told the Athletic last week and any suggestion, let alone any huffing and puffing, to the contrary is ridiculous. That’s not a shot at Mark Stoops’ football program, which this week is...
WLTX.com
Throwing shade? Mark Stoops appears to do just that in the direction of Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last month, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went viral with a video featuring the coach sporting a backwards hat and sunglasses, while dancing to a Soulja Boy song with Gamecock players playing a supporting role. The hype video was dropped on social media just...
John Calipari: 'I loved what I saw' in the Bahamas
It was hard not to be impressed by Kentucky's dominant display of basketball on its 4-game Big Blue Bahamas tour last week. The Wildcats won its games by an average of 50 points--52, 62, 62, and 24, respectively--scoring over 100 points in three of the four games. Get the latest...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sounds off on John Calipari: 'No longer the best option' for Kentucky
Paul Finebaum has been following the feud between Mark Stoops and John Calipari closely over the past few days. And, the SEC Network host has had plenty of people calling in to his afternoon talk show to discuss the drama in Lexington. So, does he think Calipari is delusional for...
tigerdroppings.com
John Calipari Endorsed: Kentucky Football hasn't played a P5 OOC opponent since 2005
You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. Calipari is a giant douche. Does St. Peter's have a football team so they can get some revenge?. You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. I quiver at the thought of the 135th ranked LB in the country going...
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum has strong response to John Calipari’s comments
At the University of Kentucky, basketball has always been the sport the school was most associated with. John Calipari reiterated this statement over the weekend after complaining about his team’s practice facilities, slighting the football program and head coach Mark Stoops in the process. With Calipari’s comments being one...
foxlexington.com
Pennington’s new football program thriving at Sayre
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sayre School made history in 2020 by bringing back its football program for the first time since it was removed in 1977. The new varsity squad brought in a big name to ring in the new era. Former NFL and Marshall Univeristy quarterback Chad...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops talks changing the climate vs. the culture, throws shade at Shane Beamer
Mark Stoops has done the remarkable at Kentucky by changing the program from an also-ran to one that can be a dark horse in the SEC East fueled by multiple 10-win seasons. Stoops pointed out that the program has changed to the point that coaches around the league have noticed.
WTVQ
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings on ABC 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This...
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but according to Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard in Nicholasville, before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America when First Vineyard was established in 1799. Now, the historical property called is on sale for...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
indherald.com
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King
Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
