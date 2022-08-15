ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

cartercountytimes.com

Attention Big Blue Nation: We still must play the 22-23 season and NCAA

Three lopsided wins over high school team dropouts and a so-so victory over an oldtimers squad that huffed and puffed up and down the floor do not a season make, much less an undefeated trip to another NCAA championship. Despite outlandish predictions and armchair observations from fans on call-in shows...
LEXINGTON, KY
themountaineagle.com

Jim Andrews gets praise he deserves — finally

It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

John Calipari: 'I loved what I saw' in the Bahamas

It was hard not to be impressed by Kentucky's dominant display of basketball on its 4-game Big Blue Bahamas tour last week. The Wildcats won its games by an average of 50 points--52, 62, 62, and 24, respectively--scoring over 100 points in three of the four games. Get the latest...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum has strong response to John Calipari’s comments

At the University of Kentucky, basketball has always been the sport the school was most associated with. John Calipari reiterated this statement over the weekend after complaining about his team’s practice facilities, slighting the football program and head coach Mark Stoops in the process. With Calipari’s comments being one...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Pennington’s new football program thriving at Sayre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sayre School made history in 2020 by bringing back its football program for the first time since it was removed in 1977. The new varsity squad brought in a big name to ring in the new era. Former NFL and Marshall Univeristy quarterback Chad...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings on ABC 36

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
MARION COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
DANVILLE, KY
indherald.com

Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King

Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
CORBIN, KY

