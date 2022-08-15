ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage.

There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below.

You should always be careful when downloading a new app to your device Credit: Getty

Not every app that fits into the categories below is bad or a scam.

You just need to be wary of what you're downloading.

Read the reviews on the Google Play Store and decide whether you actually need the app in the first place.

Flashlight apps

Your smartphone should already have a working torch built in so there's no need to download an extra flashlight app.

Despite this, the Google Play Store is full of torch apps.

Some of them ask to access unnecessary permissions on your device.

Antivirus apps

The apps that are supposed to protect you, could pose extra dangers to your phone.

There are many safe antivirus apps out there but cybercriminals have been known to create scam versions.

If you want an antivirus app, make sure you're downloading it from a reputable and legitimate brand.

Apps like this require a lot of access permissions to keep you safe and you don't want to accidentally give access to bad actors.

Keyboard apps

If you're tempted to change your keyboard, you may want to think again.

Apps that claim to enhance your keyboard often appear on scam lists.

An example is Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro, which was called out by researchers at Avast late last year.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
