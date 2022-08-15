Read full article on original website
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Union Elementary School
Tim's Travels: Union Elementary School

Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning.
FOX2now.com
Friends organized comedy benefit for flood victims in St. Peters
Friends organized comedy benefit for flood victims in St. Peters

Many families are struggling financially to refurbish their homes after July 26-28 flash flooding which caused damage to many properties in the St. Louis area. As a result, friends of flood victims in St. Peters organized a benefit Wednesday at a comedy club to help them.
FOX2now.com
August is Wellness month learn from the House of Routine
August is Wellness month learn from the House of Routine

ST. LOUIS — Take care of yourself and you can take better care of others. We talk with Justin Crawford author and founder of the "House of Routine.". Justin teaches and coaches people on wellness -what it looks like and how to build it into your life.
FOX2now.com
Warehouse Fire Smolders in Collinsville
Warehouse Fire Smolders in Collinsville

The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning.
FOX2now.com
Warehouse in Madison, Ill. still burning
Warehouse in Madison, Ill. still burning

The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning.
FOX2now.com
ATM stolen in Belleville
ATM stolen in Belleville

Police in Belleville are looking into the theft of an ATM.
FOX2now.com
Chelsea gives us a dose of Positivitea
Chelsea gives us a dose of Positivitea

We all need a good word and a great thought because those lead to better decisions and actions.
FOX2now.com
Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis University
Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis University

It's move-in day for first-year students at St. Louis University.
FOX2now.com
First day of school in Belleville School district
Boil order continues in Collinsville following water …. East St. Louis residents demand broken pump station …. Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns. Friends organized comedy benefit for flood victims …. Boil order continues in Collinsville following water …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Knowing how you can help...
FOX2now.com
Grant's Farm welcomes Clydesdale foals from Warm Springs Ranch
They are the majestic symbol of one of St. Louis' most iconic brands. And boy are they cute when they are small.
FOX2now.com
What to do when you witness a hit and run?
What to do when you witness a hit and run?

A CBC student was hit by a car and died while crossing Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes. The driver of the vehicle that hit the teen left the scene.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: National Roller Coaster Day
Tim's Travels: National Roller Coaster Day

When it comes to roller coasters, which do you prefer - wooden or steel?.
FOX2now.com
Wednesday Forecast
East St. Louis residents demand broken pump station …. Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns. Friends organized comedy benefit for flood victims …. Boil order continues in Collinsville following water …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Knowing how you can help …. What to do when you witness a...
FOX2now.com
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

It's a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond.
FOX2now.com
It’s a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by Shy
ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still heat up your look for back to school with Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy. She offers tips that start with great skincare and finish with looks that can outlast final exams. Learn more at Shimmer by Shy’s Facebook...
FOX2now.com
Pig & Whiskey promises to be an end-of-summer blast
ST. LOUIS — Party like it’s the end of summer this weekend in Maplewood. The inaugural Pig & Whiskey Festival is taking place at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Eat from the area’s top BBQ joints, explore whiskey row, vendor village, and craft cocktails. Plus bring the whole...
FOX2now.com
Romance Scam warning in St. Louis area
Romance Scam warning in St. Louis area

Federal prosecutors shine a light on a romance scam with ties to the St. Louis area. The court documents show the fraud involved lies and money.
FOX2now.com
Dress the part and get that dream job
ST. LOUIS — The great resignation is a great opportunity to do a work wardrobe refresh. Stylist Brittany Williams brought in several ideas to make a good impression during interviews. Plus learn if the style is a little more dressed down. Brittany’s ideas will also transition into your new...
FOX2now.com
These ears are great for the eyes
ST. LOUIS — Not to get too corny, but we are talking sweet corn. Founder of the Center for Plant-based Living, Caryn Dugan, is our top cornhusker. Did you know corn can help two very serious eye conditions? Caryn shows us a great recipe for street corn and why you will want to “stalk” this recipe and others on the Center for Plant Based Living’s website!
