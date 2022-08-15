Read full article on original website
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states...
News From the Oil Patch: Okla. quake defendant settles class-action suit
Monday's settlement price for September crude on the Nymex was down $2.68 to $89.41 per barrel. Monday's price for Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson was down to $79.75 per barrel. That's down more $3.50 from a week earlier and $4.50 lower than at the first of the month.
20 states, D.C. join in opposing Texas suit on emergency abortion care
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The...
Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt proposed Wednesday construction of four-lane highway connecting southwest and southeast Kansas by way of Wichita to promote the kind of economic return on investment Interstate 70 delivered for decades to the state’s northern tier. Schmidt, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Laura...
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the...
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
🎥Trump foe Liz Cheney crushed in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
KDHE: 38 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 38 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 6 to 12. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas, Rush,...
NW Kansas road projects added to KDOT's to-do list
ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects, including Ellis, Sheridan and Osborne counties, – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE.
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kan. hand recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
Zone of death: Four days spent deep in Yellowstone backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.”. Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and...
Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase
Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas
SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
Kansas delays start of hand count of vote for abortion rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't started a statewide hand recount of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven't shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn't change the outcome. The state's elections director gave a...
OPINION: Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war
This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from “The Godfather Part II,” invoking the spirit of such luminaries as Sun Tzu and Machiavelli: Keep your friends close. Keep your enemies closer. In other words: Get involved in church...
