Nevada State

Hays Post

Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November's ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states...
MISSOURI STATE
Hays Post

White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
POTUS
Hays Post

🎥Trump foe Liz Cheney crushed in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
WYOMING STATE
Hays Post

KDHE: 12 additional COVID death reported since August 10

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 10 to Wednesday August 17, for a total of 853,538 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 12 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed

Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KDHE: 38 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 38 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 6 to 12. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas, Rush,...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NW Kansas road projects added to KDOT's to-do list

ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects, including Ellis, Sheridan and Osborne counties, – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man captured after motel fight, 100 mph chase

Police arrested a Kansas man after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Thursday. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas

BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas delays start of hand count of vote for abortion rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't started a statewide hand recount of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven't shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn't change the outcome. The state's elections director gave a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

