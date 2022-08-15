A Florida judge has told the Department of Justice to file a redacted version of the FBI warrant affidavit for its search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Judge Bruce Reinhart says he is inclined to partially release the document as media organisations have requested. He will make a final decision next week.The Justice Department has rebuffed demands to release the affidavit, warning that it could “chill” future efforts to secure witness cooperation and argued that the investigation is still in its early days. Mr Trump’s team has said they are happy for the affidavit to be released.A small group...

