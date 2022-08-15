ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Washington Examiner

One-sixth of Biden's new income tax revenue will come from the middle class

When Republicans raised concerns that President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act would sic the IRS on those earning less than $200,000, Democrats still refused to vote for an amendment specifically barring the IRS from doing so. Instead, they had Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pinky-swear not to increase audits on middle- and low-income workers.
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
biztoc.com

China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes

Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Defense One

China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan

In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
biztoc.com

5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022

Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
biztoc.com

Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
