biztoc.com
Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy
The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
Oil up 4% on robust U.S. fuel consumption, tight supply outlook
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained about 4% on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data and robust U.S. fuel consumption offset concerns that slowing economic growth in other countries could undercut demand.
Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Monday after disappointing Chinese economic data renewed concerns of a global recession that would be expected to reduce fuel demand.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
biztoc.com
Wealthy Americans are flocking to a commonly belittled U.S. state
High-earning Americans are moving there at nearly four times the rate of other states, per a new report. Hint: it's home to a lot of flamingos and now bankers, too.
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
US, allies send thousands of soldiers for Indo-Pacific military drills as China continues Taiwan aggression
More than 5,000 soldiers from the U.S. and allies took to the land, sea, and air for joint combat drills in Indonesia, while China continues aggressive behavior that has included flying hundreds of warplanes near Taiwan in recent weeks. The military exercise was the largest of its kind since the...
Washington Examiner
One-sixth of Biden's new income tax revenue will come from the middle class
When Republicans raised concerns that President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act would sic the IRS on those earning less than $200,000, Democrats still refused to vote for an amendment specifically barring the IRS from doing so. Instead, they had Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pinky-swear not to increase audits on middle- and low-income workers.
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
biztoc.com
CEO has message for American's to get through their 'thick skulls'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains U.S. crude stocks
HOUSTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about 1.5% after hitting a six-month low on Wednesday, as a steeper-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks outweighed concerns over rising Russian output and exports as well as recession fears.
biztoc.com
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes
Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Defense One
China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan
In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
biztoc.com
5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022
Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting.
biztoc.com
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
biztoc.com
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
The S&P 500 could rally as much as 19% over the next year if June's CPI reading marked peak inflation, Bank of America says
The S&P 500 could see significant upside over the next year if inflation peaked in June, BofA analysts said. Historically, the index saw an average rise of 16.8% and a median of 19.1% after inflation peaked above 6.3%. Consumer price inflation cooled to an annual rate of 8.5% in July...
