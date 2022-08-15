ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
An ETF that focuses on stocks above their moving average?

Is there an ETF that focuses on stocks above their moving average? I've been focused on my screeners that have certain criteria and the main one is above their 50 and 200 day MA. I was wondering if anyone knows of an ETF similar to this I could invest in? Or an ETF That focuses on charts of stocks more than anything as their focus?
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes

Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Stripe has laid off employees behind TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year

Stripe has laid off some of the employees that support TaxJar, a tax compliance startup that it acquired last year, TechCrunch has learned from multiple sources and firsthand documentation. The layoffs – conducted over the last month – are related to Stripe’s decision to wind down TaxJar-focused go-to-market efforts in late July. Sources estimate the […]
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
What would you recommend as being the best long term investment?

I recently took a large loss in the stock market and am looking for investments that will benefit me down the road. What would you recommend as being the best long term investment? I’m a small business owner and of course plan on that being an investment for my future. If you were in your upper 20s / lower 30’s, what would you do?
Here are the signs that the bear market rally in stocks won’t last long

The three major indexes tumbed this week under reviving fears about interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Citigroup’s analysts say the bulk of the bear-market rally is already behind us. “Bear market rallies are often sentiment driven, as the market just becomes too bearish,” they wrote.
High Yields Today, Dividend Growth Tomorrow

Summary Dividend investing is often a forgotten but highly profitable form of retirement saving. We get divided further into dividend growth and income investing. Today, we can all come together to love these two great picks. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
