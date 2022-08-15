ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Professor Who Studies Housing Discrimination Says It Happened to Him

Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, say an appraisal company undervalued their home based on their race. The couple has filed a lawsuit in Maryland. Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kansas City Mayor Sues Missouri Over Police Funding Law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sued the state of Missouri on Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department. The lawsuit filed in Jackson County is the latest salvo in a lengthy dispute between some city leaders and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The 10 Best Colleges in California

It wouldnt be an exaggeration to say that California dominates Moneys annual college rankings. Year after year, the top of our list is peppered with schools in the Golden State, and 2022 is no exception 16 California colleges land in our top 50. Moneys college rankings reward campuses that are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) A hermit known as River Dave whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working...
MAINE STATE
Governor: Film Company Relocating Headquarters to Las Cruces

SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces, joining Netflix and NBCUniversal as film partners with the state, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Medefy Health Ranks No. 146 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation and No. 1 in Oklahoma.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medefy Health, a healthcare benefits navigation platform dedicated to radically improving the employee health benefits experience and lowering employer healthcare spending, announced it has been named No. 146 in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Medefy also ranked as the 15th fastest-growing tech company nationally and the fastest-growing company headquartered in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

