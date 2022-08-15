Read full article on original website
Finland's prime minister takes drug test following leaked party video
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had taken a drug test, following a furor over a leaked video showing her dancing at a party with one of her country's biggest pop stars. Having previously denied claims that she had taken drugs, she told a news conference in...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Russia allegedly tells nuclear power plant workers not to go to work Friday amid concerns of a planned incident
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russia has allegedly told workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant not to show up to work Friday, Ukrainian military intelligence has exclusively confirmed to NBC News. This comes amid allegations and speculation from both Russia and Ukraine that an incident is being planned Friday at...
Protesters at an Indian Independence Day parade in California were shoved and called ‘stupid Muslims’
A large Indian Independence Day parade and festival in Anaheim, California, earlier this week devolved into shoves and Islamophobic slurs after a group of demonstrators brought signs protesting Hindu nationalism and discrimination in India. In a video viewed by NBC Asian America taken during the physical confrontation on Sunday, men...
