Public Health

Girl, 8, given award by Boris Johnson calls him out for breaching Covid rules

By Lauren Beavis
The Independent
 2 days ago

An eight-year-old charity fundraiser given an award by Boris Johnson interrupted proceedings to quiz the outgoing prime minister about breaking his own Covid rules.

Carmela Watson visited Downing Street for a Point of Light award for helping to raise over £400,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The charity has supported Carmela, of Market Lavington, Wiltshire, since her diagnosis at the age of three.

She said she thoroughly “enjoyed the day” meeting Mr Johnson - but noted he had “scrunched up hair”.

Carmela, who has personally raised £150K to help others with the condition, says she quizzed him on why he “broke the rules” during lockdown.

She said: “It was amazing but but his hair was still scrunched up on such a special event!

“I told him about all the work I had done and how I was just eight-years-old - he was very surprised and impressed.

“I did ask him ‘Boris, why did you break the rules when we had to follow them - but I still like you’.”

The little hero was invited to Downing Street last Tuesday (9 August) to celebrate the award she received last year for her incredible fundraising efforts.

The award is given out every weekday by the Prime Minister to inspirational individuals and volunteers who are making a difference in their community.

Carmela has a very rare form of muscular dystrophy called LMNA Congenital Muscular Dystrophy.

The rare and life-limiting muscle wasting condition affects one in a million children around the world.

It affects the heart and weakens the skeletal muscles, with children losing the ability to sit, stand and walk unassisted overtime.Carmela has undertaken numbers challenges to raise money and awareness of her condition, which currently has no cure.

For her latest challenge, a team of 15 fundraisers, led by Carmela’s mum Lucy, cycled 66 miles through Wiltshire villages with Carmela joining for the last mile, riding a specially-adapted recliner bike and wearing a Wonder Woman helmet.

With a special appearance from Paralympian cycling gold-medallist, Rachel Morris - who is a big supporter of Carmel’s work - the inspirational team raised a staggering £3,500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

From partaking in an epic 30-day, 300-kilometre fundraising walk dressed as Wonder Woman last year to a Super Hero’s triathlon this weekend, Carmela has demonstrated an awe-inspiring determination to help others suffering with her condition.

The money raised will help fund support for those, like Carmela, living with muscle-wasting conditions, as well as fund medical research to help find treatments and ultimately a cure.

Carmela’s mum, Lucy Chillery-Watson, said: “I am so incredibly proud, not just because of her disability, but the inner-strength she possesses.

“Carmela just keeps going, she never gives in and doesn’t stop - always putting others first.

“Her fundraising has not only been a motivator for her through all her own personal set-backs - but is an inspiration for many others suffering with similar conditions.”

Carmela has only been able to attend school for 100 days in two years because of her condition, as well as the mental health setbacks she has unfortunately experienced as a result.

However, Lucy says the fundraising gives her daughter “hope” for a cure and treatment.

The mother-of-one added: “She has certainly been a busy little bee - and has helped Muscular Dystrophy UK raise over £400,000 over the years.

“Keeping awareness going is very important. Now she is at the age to understand why we are doing it, she knows the vitality of helping others and is a real pioneer for the condition.”

Julia Smith from Muscular Dystrophy UK said Carmela “has made a real difference to children and adults living with muscle-wasting conditions in the UK”.

