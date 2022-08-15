Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼

Read full article on original website
Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy
The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
Home sales fell nearly 6% in July as housing market slides into a recession
Sales of previously owned homes fell nearly 6% in July compared with June. Sales fell about 20% from the same month a year ago. "In terms of economic impact we are surely in a housing recession," says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors. July sales fell about 20% from...
5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022
Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%
Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
Climate change is a secret driver of inflation
Extreme weather worsened by climate change is a hidden cause of inflation, threatening to push up already high prices of everything from food and clothing to electronics. Why it matters: Heavy rainfall, flooding, heat waves and droughts erode agriculture, infrastructure and workers' ability to stay on the job — all of which lead to supply-chain breakdowns and worker shortages.
China heatwave and drought brings uptick in factory shutdowns
Months after widespread covid lockdowns in Shanghai disrupted supply chains and forced manufacturers to halt operations, China is again seeing an uptick in factory shutdowns. This time, the culprit is not the coronavirus, but an intense heatwave and drought across China's south, around the Yangtze river basin. Sichuan province relies...
Jobless claims drop slightly, with 250,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits
Claims for unemployment benefits fell to 250,000 in the week ended Aug. 13. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims. It just narrowly missed topping the eight-month high of 261,000 recorded in mid-July. The number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid rose slightly. The July...
Making the case for a bear market rally, not a new bull run: Morning Brief
Thursday, August 18, 2022. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. You can follow Jared on Twitter @jaredblikre. After a nearly 25% rally off the...
Worst I've Ever Seen": Cotton Prices Soar After Historic USDA Cut Amid Megadrought
"Worst I've Ever Seen": Cotton Prices Soar After Historic USDA Cut Amid Megadrought. US cotton prices continued to surge above the boom days of 2010-11 after a massive crop estimate cut by the USDA, shocking Wall Street analysts and traders, due primarily to a megadrought scorching farmland of Texas, according to Bloomberg.
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles as billionaire Cohen to dump stake
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen disclosed plans to sell his entire stake in the struggling retailer. Cohen's investment vehicle RC Ventures intends to sell 9.45 million shares, worth $148.6 million. The second largest investor also proposed a sale of its January call options with strike prices between $60 and $80. The...
US student makes $110m profit trading meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond
Jake Freeman and his family bought almost 5m shares in the struggling US homeware retailer at less than $5.50 a share in July. After an almost 500% increase in the shares, sparked by intense chatter about the stock on Reddit message boards, including several posts by Freeman, he sold them for more than $130m.
