Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼

 3 days ago
biztoc.com

Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy

The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
biztoc.com

5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022

Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
biztoc.com

Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
biztoc.com

Climate change is a secret driver of inflation

Extreme weather worsened by climate change is a hidden cause of inflation, threatening to push up already high prices of everything from food and clothing to electronics. Why it matters: Heavy rainfall, flooding, heat waves and droughts erode agriculture, infrastructure and workers' ability to stay on the job — all of which lead to supply-chain breakdowns and worker shortages.
biztoc.com

China heatwave and drought brings uptick in factory shutdowns

Months after widespread covid lockdowns in Shanghai disrupted supply chains and forced manufacturers to halt operations, China is again seeing an uptick in factory shutdowns. This time, the culprit is not the coronavirus, but an intense heatwave and drought across China's south, around the Yangtze river basin. Sichuan province relies...
Making the case for a bear market rally, not a new bull run: Morning Brief

Thursday, August 18, 2022. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. You can follow Jared on Twitter @jaredblikre. After a nearly 25% rally off the...
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles as billionaire Cohen to dump stake

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen disclosed plans to sell his entire stake in the struggling retailer. Cohen's investment vehicle RC Ventures intends to sell 9.45 million shares, worth $148.6 million. The second largest investor also proposed a sale of its January call options with strike prices between $60 and $80. The...
US student makes $110m profit trading meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond

Jake Freeman and his family bought almost 5m shares in the struggling US homeware retailer at less than $5.50 a share in July. After an almost 500% increase in the shares, sparked by intense chatter about the stock on Reddit message boards, including several posts by Freeman, he sold them for more than $130m.
