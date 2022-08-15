ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano

Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Take A Break Breathes New Energy Into Dallas’ House Music Scene

House music has a rich history in Dallas. In the late 1980s, the genre found a home in the city’s club scene. Over the years, the music could be heard at Club One, Lizard Lounge, Zubar and on “Jackin The Box,” a radio show hosted by Jeff Steel. Tony Fair and Greg Watton incorporated house, specifically acid house, into their DJ sets at venues across Dallas. The collective of musicians and clubs grew Dallas into an international hotspot for house music. Today, you can find DJ Red Eye playing around town, particularly at It’ll Do.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth Weekly

Local Shows of Note, a.k.a. Noteworthy

Look at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000), getting into ye olde live music scene. After booking more than a handful of knockout shows over the past few weeks, the joint welcomes rocking and rolling singer-songwriter Shelby Stone 6-9pm today/Wed, Aug 17. No cover, and seating is first come, first served.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20

Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Equipment#Golf Course#Etiquette#Facebook Marketplace
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX

Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Marianne Fazen

There haven’t been many groups more impacted by the pandemic over the last few years than employers and healthcare. Both groups have been scrambling to keep up with the latest guidance, make quick pivots, and still function as normally as possible. By all accounts, it hasn’t been easy.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Massages, getaways & just hanging out: These are the top spots for relaxation in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax. There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: August 16 – 19

GR4NT, Bencjones, Averi Burk, and Cut Throat Finches headline the concert dedicated to the 817 area code. Art Tooth, a Fort Worth based “group of artists and art exhibitionists,”will present works grounded in their hometown. Printed Threads will have event themed shirts for sales. The proceeds will support the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation. RSVP.
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wbap.com

Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Favorite Home Design Shopping Experience Returns to Dallas This Month

Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty) Our city’s most beloved home design shopping experience is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top local designers, artists, and high-end brands to create an immersive world of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). Best of all — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy