ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Bye bye Bible. School district in Fort Worth removes bible from libraries.Ash JurbergKeller, TX
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Tickets for PGA Frisco’s first-ever major championship are on sale
North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
papercitymag.com
The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano
Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dmagazine.com
Take A Break Breathes New Energy Into Dallas’ House Music Scene
House music has a rich history in Dallas. In the late 1980s, the genre found a home in the city’s club scene. Over the years, the music could be heard at Club One, Lizard Lounge, Zubar and on “Jackin The Box,” a radio show hosted by Jeff Steel. Tony Fair and Greg Watton incorporated house, specifically acid house, into their DJ sets at venues across Dallas. The collective of musicians and clubs grew Dallas into an international hotspot for house music. Today, you can find DJ Red Eye playing around town, particularly at It’ll Do.
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up: Opening and Closings in the Dallas Restaurant Scene
We're more than halfway through August — the weekend, or perhaps the happy hour, of summer. And as has been the trend for the past year now, many restaurants have opened up in Dallas and others have closed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Imoto, a fine dining Asian...
Fort Worth Weekly
Local Shows of Note, a.k.a. Noteworthy
Look at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000), getting into ye olde live music scene. After booking more than a handful of knockout shows over the past few weeks, the joint welcomes rocking and rolling singer-songwriter Shelby Stone 6-9pm today/Wed, Aug 17. No cover, and seating is first come, first served.
cravedfw
Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival returns Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4
Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival gets underway Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas. Proceeds benefit the museum’s youth educational program. The 2022 lineup...
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20
Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX
Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Dallas 500: Marianne Fazen
There haven’t been many groups more impacted by the pandemic over the last few years than employers and healthcare. Both groups have been scrambling to keep up with the latest guidance, make quick pivots, and still function as normally as possible. By all accounts, it hasn’t been easy.
The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in November: Here’s how to buy tickets
DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like North Texas is checking in at the Hotel California as the Eagles are making their way to Fort Worth this November. The iconic rock band is making a stop at Dickies Arena as a part of its Hotel California 2022 Tour on November 25. They will start performing at 8 p.m.
Massages, getaways & just hanging out: These are the top spots for relaxation in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax. There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: August 16 – 19
GR4NT, Bencjones, Averi Burk, and Cut Throat Finches headline the concert dedicated to the 817 area code. Art Tooth, a Fort Worth based “group of artists and art exhibitionists,”will present works grounded in their hometown. Printed Threads will have event themed shirts for sales. The proceeds will support the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation. RSVP.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
wbap.com
Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...
papercitymag.com
This Favorite Home Design Shopping Experience Returns to Dallas This Month
Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty) Our city’s most beloved home design shopping experience is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top local designers, artists, and high-end brands to create an immersive world of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). Best of all — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty.
