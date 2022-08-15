ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana

Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

School bells ring in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Summer vacation is over for students, faculty members and staffers in Texarkana, Arkansas. Wednesday (Aug. 17) marked the first day of the school year, and teachers and kids returned with smiling faces. “We are expecting a great year,” said Becky Kesler, superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana ISD welcomes students for new school year

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Teachers and staffers welcomed Texarkana, Texas, students back to the classroom Wednesday. Looking ahead at the 2022-23 school year, Texas Middle School principal Shawn Davis told KSLA the school is focusing on leadership and the district is getting new technology for its students. During the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Texas man charged with stealing, selling employer’s fuel

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.
CADDO PARISH, LA
txktoday.com

Jury Selection Complete In Fetal Abduction Case

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Six men and six women have been selected to decide the fate of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn child in October 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as Taylor Morton, Taylor Waycasey and Taylor Griffin, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder in the Oct. 9, 2020, death of Regan Hancock. Hancock, 21, was found dead in her home in New Boston where she lived with her husband and daughter. Parker allegedly left Hancock’s body in a grisly crime scene after removing her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
TEXARKANA, AR
K945

Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel

Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile

Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
TEXARKANA, AR
K945

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting, win for animal advocates

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance. Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an...
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
K945

Woman Arrested by CPSO After Keithville Stabbing

A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
CADDO PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

