The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just released the following on their social media:. Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety. Departure and arrival delays this evening could approach two hours at John F. Kennedy International Airport – JFK, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport – EWR airports. Passengers should prepare for delays, and monitor https://www.fly.faa.gov for updates. Please check with your airline for information about specific flights.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO