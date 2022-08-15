ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
The Associated Press

French backpacker missing in Egypt for a year back in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A French backpacker who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago has safely returned home to Paris, a lawyer representing his family said on Tuesday. It’s not clear what happened over the past year to Yann Bourdon, whose family had speculated that he might have been detained by Egyptian security services. The graduate student at the Sorbonne, who vanished while on a year-long backpacking journey, declined to discuss his disappearance with the media and to share details of his return to France.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bloomberg

Myanmar Buys Russian Oil as Emerging Markets Take Shunned Supply

Myanmar is set to join a growing list of developing countries that are warming up to Russia oil imports amid growing shortages across some of the most impoverished parts of Asia. The military-led government bought Russian fuel oil and the cargoes will arrive in phases from September, said junta chief...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands

NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Eleven Convicted of Gang-Rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim Riots Go Free

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's husband, lawyers and politicians. The men were convicted in early 2008 and released...
SOCIETY
Benzinga

South Korea President Says Japan Has Become Partner Against 'Common Threats'

South Korean president says his country and Japan must overcome their historical disputes in the face of "common threats." What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Monday, marking Korea's liberation day, said the two nations had become partners in tackling threats to global freedom, adding that his government wants to "swiftly and properly improve" bilateral ties.
POLITICS

