PARIS (AP) — A French backpacker who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago has safely returned home to Paris, a lawyer representing his family said on Tuesday. It’s not clear what happened over the past year to Yann Bourdon, whose family had speculated that he might have been detained by Egyptian security services. The graduate student at the Sorbonne, who vanished while on a year-long backpacking journey, declined to discuss his disappearance with the media and to share details of his return to France.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO