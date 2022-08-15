Read full article on original website
Chinese woman ‘detained for wearing Japanese kimono’
Woman claims she was questioned for hours after accusations of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
Pakistan police arrest 2 men accused of gang raping US woman
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman’s host, who took...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues
A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
China tries to dent South Korea's 'ironclad alliance' with US
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is pressing South Korea against cooperating with the United States on military and security issues, raising the specter of another economic clash between Beijing and an American ally.
Chinese diplomat says Ukraine war portends Beijing's victory over Taiwan
Russia’s war in Ukraine portends China’s victory in a war over Taiwan, according to Beijing's top envoy in Moscow.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
To Rescue 10 Trapped Miners, Mexico Turns to German, U.S. Companies
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will ask both a German and a U.S. company to help rescue 10 miners who have been trapped in a coal mine for nearly two weeks, officials said on Tuesday, as families urged quicker action to save the trapped men. The Foreign Ministry did not immediately...
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy
CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Two marches Saturday in a well-to-do Italian Adriatic beach town both sought justice in the brutal daylight killing of a Nigerian man at the hands of an Italian stranger but were divided by one word: Racism. One march by Nigerians living in Italy’s Macerata...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
French backpacker missing in Egypt for a year back in Paris
PARIS (AP) — A French backpacker who had gone missing in Egypt a year ago has safely returned home to Paris, a lawyer representing his family said on Tuesday. It’s not clear what happened over the past year to Yann Bourdon, whose family had speculated that he might have been detained by Egyptian security services. The graduate student at the Sorbonne, who vanished while on a year-long backpacking journey, declined to discuss his disappearance with the media and to share details of his return to France.
Myanmar Buys Russian Oil as Emerging Markets Take Shunned Supply
Myanmar is set to join a growing list of developing countries that are warming up to Russia oil imports amid growing shortages across some of the most impoverished parts of Asia. The military-led government bought Russian fuel oil and the cargoes will arrive in phases from September, said junta chief...
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
Who is Sir Ganga Ram and why his legacy lives on in India and Pakistan?
There are few personalities in India and Pakistan who left a legacy as lasting on both sides of the border as iconic engineer and philanthropist, Sir Ganga Ram. Hospitals in Delhi and Lahore - built by his trust and family in his name - continue to uphold his legacy to this day.
Eleven Convicted of Gang-Rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim Riots Go Free
AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's husband, lawyers and politicians. The men were convicted in early 2008 and released...
South Korea President Says Japan Has Become Partner Against 'Common Threats'
South Korean president says his country and Japan must overcome their historical disputes in the face of "common threats." What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, on Monday, marking Korea's liberation day, said the two nations had become partners in tackling threats to global freedom, adding that his government wants to "swiftly and properly improve" bilateral ties.
