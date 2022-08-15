Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
tncontentexchange.com
Has Missouri football ever won a national championship?
The University of Missouri started playing football in 1890. The first campaign was a winning one as the team went 2-1 under head coach A.L. McRae. There had been more than 20 years of college football national champions by the time the sport started in Columbia, Missouri. Princeton and Rutgers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
krcgtv.com
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
RELATED PEOPLE
krcgtv.com
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Want To Teach Archery? Get Certified As A Basic Archery Instructor With This Hybrid Course In Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia man charged after chase into central city
A Columbia man was charged Wednesday with a felony after leading police on a chase that started on Interstate 70 and ended in central Columbia. The post Columbia man charged after chase into central city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Huge Sinkhole Opens On The Edge Of A Lake Of The Ozarks Road
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A huge sinkhole has opened in Sunrise Beach and one lane of Route TT is closed tonight while Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews repair it. The sinkhole opened next to Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping on Wednesday. The sinkhole appears to be a whopping 8...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeexpo.com
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
Car catches fire in northeast Columbia
Firefighters responded to a burning car just north of the Highway 63 Connector in Columbia on Tuesday night. The post Car catches fire in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
Lane closed while sinkhole filled near highway in Sunrise Beach
A lane of a state highway in the Sunrise Beach area was closed Wednesday while crews filled a sinkhole near the road. The post Lane closed while sinkhole filled near highway in Sunrise Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0