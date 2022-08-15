Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO