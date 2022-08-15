“We are trying to soak up the last summer days,” said Dan Fistler, who took his kids Bennett and Vivienne and dog Rizzo to Dawes Park. The family attended each of the Starlight concerts this year. This is the second movie – the film Dog. “It’s the last one before school starts next week,” said Dan. Seven more Saturday movies are planned in parks through Oct. 8 across the city. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO