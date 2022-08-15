Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Engage your senses as art turns into an immersive experience at the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
The Art of Making Art: Will Allen
Like many others, Will Allen is a college student with a part-time summer job, but his real passion is being in the midst of his three-year planned launch toward creating – and selling – self-designed steel art sculpture. Allen’s craft and artwork span purely artistic to functional metalworks....
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“We are trying to soak up the last summer days,” said Dan Fistler, who took his kids Bennett and Vivienne and dog Rizzo to Dawes Park. The family attended each of the Starlight concerts this year. This is the second movie – the film Dog. “It’s the last one before school starts next week,” said Dan. Seven more Saturday movies are planned in parks through Oct. 8 across the city. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
There is a message attached to ‘Attached’
Attached is a sculpture leased by the City of Evanston via the Arts Council. Its site, in Burnham Shores Park (along the lakefront between Hamilton Street and Burnham Place), was the choice of Jennifer Lasik, then-Cultural Arts Coordinator of the City of Evanston. Sculpted by Evanstonian Janet Austin, it is...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Sunny chairs and a new mural invite guests at the Custer Oasis on Custer Avenue and Main Street to enjoy a beverage and some tacos from La Principal. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Greetings and best wishes were in abundance yesterday as students entered Evanston Township High School for the first day of school. Superintendent Marcus Campbell and Principal Taya Kinzie (above, photo by Richard Cahan) met Wildkit students and staff Monday morning at the school entrance, 1600 Dodge Ave. “We are excited,” said Kinzie. “We are thrilled to be here.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Family Focus seeks federal funds for welcoming center
Family members have always been a key component of Family Focus’s work on childhood development. “We know that many families come to us because they have either heard from a neighbor or friend, a family member, their parish, that Family Focus can support them, can help them,” said Mariana Osoria, senior vice president of partnerships and engagement for the agency, addressing members of the city’s Social Services Committee at their Aug. 11 meeting.
evanstonroundtable.com
Highland Park Hospital: Strength in tragedy, and the preparation that came first
Sarah Farley had just left the Sauganash July Fourth parade with her family around 10:30 a.m. when she got a text message from a family friend who lives in Deerfield and who had attended the Highland Park parade. “Just so you’re aware, there’s a shooter at the Highland Park downtown...
evanstonroundtable.com
Civilian response envisioned for lower-priority 911 calls
Members of Evanston’s Human Services Committee discussed at its meeting Wednesday evening partnering with two national nonprofits to build a new alternate response system for less urgent 911 calls. Council member Bobby Burns, (Fifth Ward) introduced two proposed agreements to the committee, one with the Law Enforcement Action Partnership...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
After three failed searches, Evanston has a City Manager: Luke Stowe
Evanston City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, to appoint longtime city administrator Luke Stowe as Evanston’s 10th City Manager, ending a nearly two-year search for a chief executive. Stowe spoke briefly after the appointment: “I just want to say thank you to the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Message from the mayor: Time to get to work!
From the newsletter of City of Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss:. I wanted to share a few exciting updates with you, starting here: the City Council just voted unanimously to appoint Luke Stowe as City Manager. Let me get one thing out of the way from the start: This was not...
evanstonroundtable.com
Juvenile charged in July 25 Fowler Ave. backyard shooting
The Evanston Police Department announced Wednesday that a juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged in the July 25 shooting in a backyard on Fowler Avenue, and that the investigation is still ongoing. The department held a briefing for the media at 2:30 p.m. at the Fire Department’s headquarters, where...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Police warn about traffic camera ticket scam
The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about a traffic camera ticket scam. Several citizens have reported receiving emails notifying them they have been issued a “Moving Violation Recorded by Traffic Camera.” The email specifically states the violation was recorded by a traffic camera in Evanston, Ill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evanstonroundtable.com
City may tap $500K from ARPA allocation to match low-income solar grant
City staff members are developing a proposal to allocate $500,000 of Evanston’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide solar panels for low-income residents, matching a congressional grant awarded to the city earlier this year. Evanston’s Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt updated the city’s Utilities Commission on the...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 announces $5.6 million budget surplus from the 2021-22 year
Thanks to expenditure cuts and more-than-expected revenue from property taxes, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 ended the latest fiscal year with a budget surplus of nearly $6 million, Business Manager Kathy Zalewski told school board members at Monday’s Personnel, Building and Grounds and Finance Committee meeting. During the year, the...
Comments / 0