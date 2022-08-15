Read full article on original website
WIFR
Mix of Sun and Clouds Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slight chance for a few passing sprinkles this afternoon with highs in the low 80′s. Low 80′s again tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Dry next week!
Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
WIFR
Another Beautiful Day Expected
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds this Tuesday with highs in the upper 70′s right around 80. Down to the 50′s tonight with clear skies. Low 80′s tomorrow and Thursday with sunshine. Chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
WIFR
Another winner on tap Thursday, though changes loom thereafter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Wednesdays go, they don’t get a whole lot better than the one the Stateline was treated to today!. Temperatures continued their slow, but steady rise, topping out at 84° in Rockford. While that’s a reading two degrees above the August 17 normal high of 82°, the day will actually go into the books as having been below normal. Why’s that, you say? Categorizing the day as above normal, normal, or below normal is calculated by taking an average of the high temperature AND the low temperature, to give a proper, accurate representation of the entire calendar day. With Wednesday morning’s low temperature of 55° falling seven degrees below normal, the day as a whole ended up being 2.5° below normal. Thus, our streak of below normal days has now extended to ten straight, and an eleventh is a very real possibility Thursday.
WIFR
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday. Some of the activities residents will be able to check out includes a carnival, a lumberjack […]
WIFR
Tuesday to be ninth straight day with below normal temperatures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say August’s been a streaky month in the Stateline weather-wise would be an understatement. After starting the month with seven consecutive days of above normal temperatures, we’ve since strung together eight straight days of below normal temperatures, giving our air conditioners a lengthy break.
WIFR
815 Day in Rockford
Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football. Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ blazes new trail for queer, black stories in Rockford. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local ports highlights. Inspirational rocks...
WIFR
New Tom and Jerry’s location to open in Loves Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park is expanding, with a new Tom and Jerry’s expected move into the area. For owner Bob Grottke, the decision to open this location is backed by years of planning. “I spent with my team a lot of time, looking at the car counts...
WIFR
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
WIFR
Inscape’s “Labor of Love” Concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Inscape Collective will be hosting their Labor of Love concert, featuring music from Trinadora and the poetry of Rockford’s poet laureate Christine Swanberg, at 201 7th Street, Rockford, on September 2. You can browse among the unique treasures of the inscape Collective store before and...
WIFR
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s famous 815 Day is back for it’s eighth year, and businesses opened their doors Monday to loyal fans and a new fan base. “I’ve actually connected with a few people that were like here’s my business card I would love to connect with you in the future,” said Lesly Martinez, who runs the non-profit, Love Your Mental.
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday
If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
WIFR
Rolling Meadows residents in Davis Junction on boil order
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For six weeks, Derek Spigleberg’s home at Rolling Meadows in Davis Junction has been under a boil order. The mobile home park is run by a well-water system separate from the village. “For weeks on end it was flooding across the street,” said Spigleberg. “Their...
WIFR
Boylan High School celebrates first day of school
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Boylan High School grabbed their backpacks and school supplies as Wednesday marked the first day of school. Faculty and staff greeted incoming students to welcome the start of new year. Some new changes for the school year are that masks are now optional for...
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
