Nick Arnold
2d ago
Phones in school are the biggest distraction for students. Most can’t handle the responsibility as adults and somehow we think kids will do better?
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Bye bye Bible. School district in Fort Worth removes bible from libraries.Ash JurbergKeller, TX
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Lewisville ISD looks to mitigate staffing challenges among substitutes and teachers
The district awarded several grants to paraprofessionals to get their teaching certifications. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) Lewisville ISD, like many other districts, faced staffing shortages in the 2021-22 school year. Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the district took steps to mitigate a shortage of substitutes and teachers as well as...
Lewisville ISD appealing F grade in TEA financial integrity rating, citing clerical errors
Lewisville ISD recently received a rating of F in the Texas Education Agency’s annual preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for school districts across the state. LISD is appealing the grade, saying it would have earned an A if not for a series of clerical errors. “Lewisville ISD...
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off on Street Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
No threat found after DeSoto schools placed on lockdown
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No threat was found after multiple DeSoto schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.Officials said in a statement that an unknown person contacted the DeSoto Police Department and made a threat that led to the lockdowns of Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy (KJTMA), Cockrell Hill Elementary, Woodridge Elementary, and The Meadows Elementary.However; at 9:20 a.m., all campuses were released to normal activity after no credible threats were identified by the district nor law enforcement.Officials said out of an abundance of caution, DeSoto ISD will "provide a heightened patrol throughout the remainder of the day."
keranews.org
Dallas County's public health system wants more nurses on staff, fewer expensive contractors
“At one point before the pandemic, those costs were two times a salaried person,” said Dr. Fred Cerise, President and CEO at Parkland Health. “During the pandemic it was three times or higher what a salaried person could demand.”. Hospitals across the country hired traveling nurses in big...
Juvenile arrested after 'threats of violence' toward DeSoto ISD school, police say
DESOTO, Texas — A juvenile in Mansfield has been arrested after authorities responded to four DeSoto ISD schools on Tuesday in regards to "threats of violence," police said. DeSoto police said the suspect, who was not identified, allegedly made a 911 call and made threats toward Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in the morning.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report
The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
Hospitals Hacked In McKinney, Social Security Numbers Exposed
Three hospitals in McKinney, Texas — Methodist McKinney Hospital (MMH), Methodist Allen Surgical Center (MASC) and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center (MCRSC) — were hacked. In an official statement (via WFAA), Methodist McKinney Hospital officials said they first became aware of “unusual activity” in their computer systems on...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
ARLINGTON, Texas - A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects. The owner of RJ...
dallasexaminer.com
Credit Union of Texas Unveils New Community Gathering Place
Credit Union of Texas will unveil the Ada Williams Community Room during two celebrations slated for August 22. The community gathering space honors the late Mrs. Ada Williams, who served as CUTX board chairwoman from 1996 until her death in 2018. In addition to her service to CUTX, a credit union founded by teachers nearly 100 years ago, Williams dedicated her life’s work to the Dallas Independent School District, where she held numerous roles throughout her more than 50-year career.
Collin County hospitals get hacked, exposing social security numbers and health data
MCKINNEY, Texas — Methodist McKinney Hospital and two of the company's surgical centers had their computer systems hacked earlier this summer, exposing patients' social security numbers, medical history and more, hospital officials said Tuesday. The hacking happened July 5, when hospital staff "became aware of unusual activity on certain...
Project to bring about 216 senior housing units to McKinney
A new project in Craig Ranch is proposing 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would develop about 216 senior multifamily units on about 12.9 acres northeast of the Craig Ranch Corporate Center. The project site is...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Elementary Principal Goes Viral With a Rap Video
The upcoming school year isn't looking too sunny for DISD workers. Teacher shortages and burnout left administrators struggling to break through the gloom. But one ray of sunshine for scholars and faculty came last week in the form of a viral music video. Tito Salas, principal of Oak Cliff’s John...
starlocalmedia.com
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns
Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
tncontentexchange.com
Dallas Retirement Village looks back on 75 years
Dallas Retirement Village celebrated its Jubilee celebration on Aug. 10, providing 75 years of services including options for independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, rehabilitation and memory care. For the past 25 of those years, David Parrett has overseen the modern growth of DRV as executive director. The common...
Experience exotic wildlife up close and personal at this Denton County zoo
Nothing beats the fun of going to a new zoo for the first time. There's a thrill in meeting adorable, exotic animals and learning more about them.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor
A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
