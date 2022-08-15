Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
Related
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, threatens his TB12 trainer
Months after he ended his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure in the middle of a game, Antonio Brown is still airing grievances against his former quarterback and his personal trainer. Brown, whose sideline tirade during the Bucs’ road game against the New York Jets last season included removing most of his...
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Buccaneers' Linebacker Suffers Significant Injury During First Preseason Game
Bucs' second-string outside linebacker, Cam Gill, was injured in the team's first preseason game Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Activated off active/PUP list
The Raiders activated Mullen (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Mullen started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and while he was limited to only five games in 2021 due to a toe issue, it's unclear if the two issues were related. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before he returns to game action, but once fully healthy, he figures to garner a prominent role in Las Vegas' secondary.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ryan Izzo: Released by Panthers
Izzo was released after the Panthers added Josh Watson to their roster, the Panthers' website reports. After posting 313 yards over two seasons with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020, Izzo played in one game last year for the Titans. He was signed by the Panthers on August 11 but was let go in less than one week. He'll look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Will not play Thursday
Lock will not play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is unfortunate timing for Lock, as he handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday and was slated to draw the start against Chicago. While coach Pete Carroll maintains that Geno Smith is the team's No. 1 quarterback, the starting opportunity would have been a chance for Lock to make an impression. He will now have to wait until he's cleared to return to practice in order to prepare for his next chance to see game action, which would come in the Seahawks' preseason finale Aug. 26. In his absence, Smith and Jacob Eason are the lone healthy quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster.
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice
Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to re-establish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Leaves practice early
Burks (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. It remains to be seen what caused the rookie wideout's early departure Wednesday, but until more information is available consider Burks day-to-day in advance of Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held out with sore knee
Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Smith-Schuster otherwise seems to have been healthy since signing with the Chiefs, following an injury-marred final season in Pittsburgh. While he finished the preseason opener without a target, Smith-Schuster was on the field for every snap QB Patrick Mahomes took, getting a bit more first-team run than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a lot more than Mecole Hardman. There should be more opportunities for Hardman (and rookie Skyy Moore) in the regular season when the Chiefs use three-wide formations more often -- a configuration where Smith-Schuster figures to see a lot of slot snaps. It's unclear if the sore knee is a threat to the 25-year-old's availability for an upcoming exhibition with Washington this Saturday.
Comments / 0