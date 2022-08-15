ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never Have I Ever’ Meets ‘Bridgerton’ In An Iconic Netflix Crossover

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago
In true Never Have I Ever fashion, Season 3 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s coming-of-age romantic dramedy is packed with pop culture references.

As our main girl Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigates teen boys, family drama, and the halls of Sherman Oaks High School, she and her friends get by with a little help from snappy one-liners and extensive pop culture knowledge. Season 3 name drops beloved shows like Ted Lasso, explains “the Ed Sheeran effect,” makes a scathing joke about Lori Loughlin and the 2019 College Admissions Scandal, features narrator John McEnroe doing his best Gossip Girl sign off, and so much more.

There’s something for everyone in Never Have I Ever Season 3, but one of the most iconic references is an ode to fellow sexy Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The Season 3 premiere kicks off with Devi and Paxton’s (Darren Barnet) big hallway debut. After they burst through the door and strut hand-in-hand past lines of gobsmacked classmates, Devi meets up with her friends to debrief. Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriquez) congratulate Devi on an epic entrance, and Fab announces, “You made it onto Lady Whistleboy for the first time ever.”

Fab holds her phone out so Devi can see a TikTok video of her and Paxton kissing, and the trusty John McEnroe chimes in to explain, “Lady Whistleboy was the school’s gossip TikTok, loosely based on a Bridgerton character, and run by a not so anonymous source.” Just then, the camera shows infamous Sherman Oaks dork Eric Perkins (Jack Seavor McDonald) holding his phone and looking around for gossip while wearing a shirt that reads, “Definitely not Lady Whistleboy.” OK, Eric. Sure.

Now, for those who have yet to see Shonda Rhimes’ steamy Regency-era romantic drama, based on novels by Julia Quinn, the series deals with an anonymous author of a local juicy, occasionally damning gossip column. Though Lady Whistledown’s identity still remains largely unknown in Bridgerton’s second season, viewers learned the truth at the end of Season 1.

The fact that Never Have I Ever’s writers chose to parody Lady Whistledown is comical for many reasons, one being that it proves Bridgerton is as big a deal in the halls of this fictional high school as it is in the real world. Added hilarity comes from the fact that the name Lady Whistleboy is just so…bad. Why not Mr. Whistledown or Fella Whistledown. Choosing to mash “boy” into Whistledown rather than changing the already gendered section of the TV reference is an unhinged choice, which checks out, considering Eric is the student behind the persona. And of course the shirt is a phenomenal touch.

Photo: Netflix

Like Bridgerton, Never Have I Ever’s version of Lady Whistledown posts the latest community gossip — no matter how hurtful — and isn’t afraid to offer original takes on social happenings. After Devi and Paxton make their debut as a couple, Aneesa (Megan Suri) says, “Are you guys banging yet? I can’t wait to read Lady Whistleboy’s take on that.” And when Daxton heads home for the day, Lady Whistleboy makes a TikTok that shows them walking out of school paired with the words, “The newest odd couple at Sherman Oaks High is leaving the building.” Damn, Whistleboy. Leave Devi alone.

When you think about it, a Lady Whistledown-inspired TikTok is genuinely a creative idea. And Never Have I Ever’s writing team deserves props for not abandoning the reference in the pilot. In Episode 2, Lady Whistleboy is seen filming Paxton as he apologizes to Haley and everyone else he’s hurt over the years by being a selfish hottie. Whistleboy records the apology tour and posts the scene to TikTok, where Eric can be heard delivering the following voiceover: “A Whistlesclusive…Paxton Hall-Yoshida is currently apologizing to every girl he’s ever wronged. This is the biggest thing to hit Sherman Oaks High since Coach Noble barfed up fireball at the pep rally.” The parody is downright delightful.

Photo: Netflix

Throughout the season, Eric is seen surveying social situations and whipping out his phone to record all the hot goss. So we have to assume the whole invading his classmates’ privacy thing is the reason he gets detention. While Perkins isn’t nearly as smooth as Bridgerton’s anonymous gossip queen, we’re still thankful to Never Have I Ever for giving us the Netflix crossover we never knew we needed.

