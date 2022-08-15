ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Monday Night Football’ on Tonight? ‘MNF’ Schedule Info

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
The first full week of the NFL preseason is in the books! New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond went 9/14 for 119 yards and two TDs in a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Trey Lance threw a 76-yard touchdown in his brief preseason appearance in the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers. Plus, a new season of Hard Knocks debuted on HBO!

The NFL is (kinda, sorta) back, but does that mean that Monday Night Football is on tonight? From Monday Night Football schedule info to return date, here’s when you can watch the next episode of MNF.

IS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON TONIGHT?

Nope. Unfortunately, there’s no Monday Night Football tonight.

WHEN DOES MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL RETURN?

Next week! The Jets host the Falcons next Monday (August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN) for the first and only NFL preseason Monday Night Football game.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE:

Monday Night Football airs Monday nights at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and/or ABC.

  • September 12: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (ESPN/ABC)
  • September 19: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)
  • September 19: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)
  • September 26: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (ESPN/ABC)
  • October 3: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (ESPN)
  • October 10: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)
  • October 17: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN)
  • October 24: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (ESPN)
  • October 31: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (ESPN)
  • November 7: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (ESPN)
  • November 14: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN)
  • November 21: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)
  • November 28: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (ESPN)
  • December 5: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)
  • December 12: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)
  • December 19: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (ESPN/ABC)
  • December 26: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (ESPN)
  • January 2: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN/ABC)

WHERE TO WATCH MNF:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch Monday Night Football live on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. You can also stream MNF with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ESPN, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

