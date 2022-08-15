One year after the fall of Afghanistan, millions of Afghans remain trapped in poverty and hunger. But many of those who escaped are starting new lives in countries like the United States. CBS News tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar knows exactly what that is like. His family fled Afghanistan in the 1990s, when the Taliban first ruled the country. For "CBS Mornings," Bidar reflects on his own experiences as a refugee, and what it means to be Afghan-American.

