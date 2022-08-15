ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

CBS News

Death toll rises after mosque bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan

At least 21 people are dead and dozens more injured after a bomb exploded at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. Witnesses say a suicide bomber carried out the attack. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins us from Kabul with the latest on that plus the setbacks to women's rights since the Taliban takeover one year ago.
CBS News

CBS News reporter on his journey from Afghanistan to the United States: "Pack your bags, you're going to America"

One year after the fall of Afghanistan, millions of Afghans remain trapped in poverty and hunger. But many of those who escaped are starting new lives in countries like the United States. CBS News tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar knows exactly what that is like. His family fled Afghanistan in the 1990s, when the Taliban first ruled the country. For "CBS Mornings," Bidar reflects on his own experiences as a refugee, and what it means to be Afghan-American.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Vice

More Boogaloo Bois Are Heading to Ukraine to Fight

Since the war in Ukraine began, some young Americans have rolled into towns there, waving flags with tropical prints. Local soldiers have sometimes assumed the foreign fighters had traveled all the way from Hawaii to join the fight against the Russian invasion. But in reality, those flags have nothing to...
CBS News

Amid mounting legal troubles, former President Trump weighs 2024 presidential run

Former President Donald Trump faces at least half a dozen federal and criminal probes over his businesses, tax returns and his action leading up to and after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest reporting and analysis on the former president's mounting legal troubles, and what it could mean for his political future.
CBS News

U.N. chief meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Turkish President Erdogan

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine today to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today to discuss ongoing grain shipments and a dire situation unfolding at a nuclear power plant. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" with details.
