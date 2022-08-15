Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Time Out Global
The Grand Tour is closing on Newbury Street in Boston
The Grand Tour is closing on September 3. However, the same team will be opening a new restaurant in its place on September 12. Chef Michael Serpa and his team at Serpa Hospitality Group are opening “Little Whale Oyster Bar” in the Grand Tour space on Newbury Street in September. Following in the footsteps of his other seafood restaurants, Little Whale Oyster Bar will be a New England-style-seafood concept.
hot969boston.com
Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank
Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
Time Out Global
3 best places to go glamping near Boston
Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
Time Out Global
Pasta, Ferraris and lots of fun are on the menu at this restaurant outside of Boston.
Concorso Italiano is this Sunday, August 21 at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH. This annual free car show features over 250 exotic cars each year and is an all-around fun day for the whole family. Join Tuscan Village on Sunday, August 21 from 10-2pm to see some exciting cars from...
JamBase
Watch Lake Street Dive Cover The Pointer Sisters’ ‘Automatic’ On A Boston Sidewalk
Lake Street Dive shared a live performance video of The Pointer Sisters hit “Automatic,” captured on a sidewalk in Boston with historical significance for the band. A studio version of the song is set for the group’s upcoming covers EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel. Lake Street Dive...
Eater
18 Late Summer Greater Boston Restaurant Openings to Know
As the days get shorter, the scent of pumpkin spice Dunkin’ Goldfish lurks around a corner, and the T is on the verge of a huge shutdown, Bostonians should celebrate what’s left of this fleeting summer while they can, ideally with a snack or drink in hand. A flurry of new restaurants have opened in recent weeks — why not check them out?
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood
Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
Boston Globe
Luxury Home of the Week: For $3.5 million, a Henry B. Hoover-designed house in Gloucester
Dramatically perched on the cliffside of Cape Ann’s Folly Cove is this week’s luxury home pick – a 1960s estate with ocean views and lots of charm. The property at 27 Folly Point Road, listed for $3,495,000 on Aug. 9, offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The property measures 4,851 square feet on 0.94 of an acre. Karen Bernier of Churchill Properties has the listing.
nbcboston.com
When a Boston Woman Had Trouble Online, She Contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for Help
Sometimes technology can be tricky, and that was the case for Boston resident Dorothy Kennedy. “When it comes to emails and shopping, that's all I use it for,” Kennedy said regarding her computer use. The 92- year-old Kennedy jokes that she’s technologically challenged, but she was computer savvy enough...
hot969boston.com
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
Time Out Global
5 sunflower fields to visit near Boston
While we are all sad that summer is nearing an end, the sunflowers are almost in bloom! Sunflower season is late August and there are several local farms where you can visit, take some pictures and just enjoy the New England sunshine. Here are five sunflower fields to visit near Boston this month. But if sunflowers are not your thing check out these other ways to get outside this summer like the best cruises in Boston or the best parks in Boston.
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Somerville (MA)
To the northwest of Boston, Somerville is a densely populated city that was once unflatteringly known as Slummerville. A lot of things have happened since the 1980s to change that perception. One was the extension of the MBTA’s Red Line in the 1980s, spurring development around Davis Square and Porter Square in particular.
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
