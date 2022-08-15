Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Meteor flaming across Utah sky captured on video
Video footage has surfaced showing what was likely a meteor burning in the atmosphere over northern Utah – a phenomenon that generated a loud boom heard by thousands. The boom was heard at about 8:30 a.m. from Orem into southern Idaho, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The clip...
