Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Germany Lowers Natural Gas Tax to Ease Burden on Consumers
BERLIN (AP) — Germany will temporarily lower taxes on natural gas to ease the pressures on people struggling with soaring energy costs fueled by Russia's war on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday. The announcement at a hastily convened news conference in Berlin comes a day after Scholz...
Natural Gas Soars Above $9 on Falling Output, Surging LNG Exports – Is $10 Next?
Natural gas futures are soaring on Tuesday, with prices firming way above the $9 mark. The energy commodity has been surging on abysmal output and a broad array of technical factors. But could this week’s storage report put a dent in the ultra-bullish run in recent sessions?. September natural...
European natural gas prices continue to climb and are now about 10 times more than usual ahead of key winter months
European natural gas prices continue to rise and are now 10 times the usual amount for this time of year, Bloomberg data shows. Dutch TTF natural gas futures, the benchmark European price, hovered near 234 euros per megawatt hour Thursday, up about 3.5% intraday. On Tuesday, prices touched 239.62 euros...
Europe is ramping up its purchases of diesel from Russia and Asia as it burns the fossil fuel instead of natural gas
Europe has ramped up its imports of diesel from Russia, Asia, and the Middle East amid an energy crisis. Natural gas prices have skyrocketed, forcing some industries to burn diesel instead of their normal fuel. There are seven tankers currently laden with Asian diesel heading for Europe, while Russian imports...
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Putin Suffers Black Sea Crisis as Russia Loses $750M Flagship, Jets, Island
The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that Russia "continues to pursue an extremely defensive posture" in the sea.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate in developing military technology, nearly six months into the Ukraine war in which his army has performed worse than expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
More explosions rock Russian-controlled Crimea
KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Explosions shook an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, the latest such incident in a region used by Moscow as a staging post for its war in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
US shale producers could be facing over $10 billion in hedging losses even as oil prices hover around $100 a barrel, Rystad Energy says
US shale oil producers could face more than $10 billion in hedging losses, per Rystad Energy. Currently, operators have 42% of their expected crude output for the year hedged at $55 a barrel. WTI oil prices have shot up this year, soaring past $100 a barrel at one point after...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military intelligence believes Russia planning ‘provocation’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – latest
Defence intelligence of Ukraine issues warning over what they say is an unexpected ‘day off’ for employees at the plant
Oil demand will get a bigger boost this year as Europe scrambles to burn crude to generate power instead of sky-high natural gas
"Natural gas and electricity prices have soared to new records, incentivising gas-to-oil switching in some countries," the IEA said in a report Thursday.
The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990
Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
Ukraine claims it has struck base used by Wagner Group paramilitaries
Kyiv says facility used by Russian group destroyed in ‘precision strike’, with bridge near Melitopol also hit
Ukraine Situation Report: Bridge Busting Campaign Persists In Kherson
Ukraine is putting the pressure on Russian forces north of the Dnieper River by keeping bridges out of action and strangling supply lines.
Comments / 0