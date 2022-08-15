ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Germany Lowers Natural Gas Tax to Ease Burden on Consumers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will temporarily lower taxes on natural gas to ease the pressures on people struggling with soaring energy costs fueled by Russia's war on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday. The announcement at a hastily convened news conference in Berlin comes a day after Scholz...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Mette Frederiksen
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Linus Business#Business Industry#Scandinavian#Norwegian#Russian#Eu#Statistics Norway
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990

Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy