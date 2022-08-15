Read full article on original website
Related
Office users are really going to hate this annoying new Microsoft 365 intrusion
Microsoft Office users have reported seeing a raft of sneaky adverts for Microsoft 365 appearing in their work. Several users contacted BleepingComputer (opens in new tab) with shots of a new pop-up advertising Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions within Microsoft Word documents. The "Limited Time Offer" promotes three months of Microsoft...
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 release date 'change' is a surprise – but was hiding in plain sight
For anyone following the iPhone 14 rumor saga over the last year, you'll have noticed a couple of things: the launch date has been the subject of speculation, and the predicted line-up was confirmed pretty early. I've been covering these launches since nearly the very beginning of the iPhone's existence*...
The new Apple iPhone 14 will come early this year according to the best leaker
This year's Apple iPhone 14 will hit earlier than last year, according to Mark Gurman, the most accurate Apple information leaker on the planet, and picked up by friends at The Verge (opens in new tab). While the iPhone 13 made a late-September appearance, the new Apple iPhone 14 will show up just after the U.S. Labor Day holiday at a September 7th event. The phone will go on sale a week from the following Friday, on September 16th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect
Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a do-everything device that presents few compromises. It is good for photography, multi-tasking your work and watching Netflix, however the high price might put off some buyers. Two-minute review. Is it possible that we've reached the age of refinement in the foldable phone...
Microsoft Excel update solves one of your biggest workplace problems
Creating the monster Microsoft Excel workbook of your dreams could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update. The spreadsheet software can often be cumbersome to use, especially when teams of people are all feeding into a central or main file that changes often and requires constant attention.
Google Search is changing, in a big way
Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Star Trek: The Motion Picture sets a course for a 4K cinematic final frontier
Star Trek: The Motion Picture is unexpectedly being re-released in UK cinemas – and it's all down to the movie's forthcoming 4K Ultra HD (UHD) and Blu-ray release. The sci-fi movie, which earned three Academy Award nominations following its original December 1979 launch, will be available to watch in cinemas across the UK for a limited time starting Friday, August 19. Trekkies will be able to watch the film in all its meticulously remastered glory, then, very soon.
TechRadar
Lulzbot TAZ Sidekick 3D Printer review
Built with over 50% of 3D printed parts is a confident move, as is sticking with LulzBot's long held ethos of uploading all plans to the company's GitLab site. Still, this openness pays off with a machine that excels and reflects its Open Source origin. In use, the Taz Sidekick 747 is every part LulzBot, a workhorse that's ready to print with precision and reliability. Print quality is superb, and with customizable options alongside plenty of room to tinker, this is a printer that supplies quality and enjoyment at every level.
There’s never been a better time to try Spotify Premium
If you’ve never used Spotify Premium and want to finally try it out then right now you can get a free trial for three months instead of the usual one month (opens in new tab). The new deal applies to the Spotify Premium Individual plan – which usually costs...
TechRadar
Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing
Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23. In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that...
TechRadar
Canva vs Fotor: which free photo editor is best for you?
Free software can be a little bit of a minefield. Generally, you have to sacrifice some features and privacy privileges in order to benefit from the low price point. Luckily, when it comes to the best free photo editors, there are plenty of good choices – perhaps even too many to choose between.
TechRadar
Windows 11 makes now the perfect time to buy a new laptop at Currys
Fed up with your laptop? Maybe it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, and starting to run more slowly? Perhaps the cooling vents are caked with dust? Maybe the screen has seen better days? And if so, there’s a good chance you might have been thinking of getting a new machine for a while now.
Google Cloud is closing IoT Core, leaving user devices stranded
Google has warned its IoT Core service is shutting down, giving users one year to find an alternative service. In a move that the company hopes will provide its customers with a better experience, Google is passing the buck to other third-party companies. “Since launching IoT Core, it has become...
TechRadar
Box vs iCloud Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Compare it against iCloud Drive in this head-to-head. Companies have long turned to in-house servers to store large amounts of data, while individual consumers have generally specced up computers (opens in new tab) and laptops (opens in new tab) with large enough hard drives for their needs before turning to external hard drives or the humble USB stick.
TechRadar
Samsung Q80B vs Samsung QN85B: which mid-range QLED 4K TV is best?
If you're looking at the best Samsung TVs available in 2022, the question of the Samsung Q80B vs the Samsung QN85B will probably come up if you're looking for something with premium picture quality but still mid-range pricing. Samsung’s 2022 range of TVs are almost all 4K, but after that...
TechRadar
Netflix's ad-supported plans won't allow offline viewing
Netflix might not allow you to enjoy your favourite shows while you’re offline during your trips if you opt for their future affordable plans. The upcoming ad-supported plans on one of the biggest streaming platforms may disable downloading shows and movies. According to a report (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
How to build a website for free: A guide to creating a site on a budget
If you're looking to create a website (opens in new tab), you may be wondering how much it will cost. You can build a good website with a top quality website builder if you are willing to invest time and effort. Ultimately, though, paid website builders are better since they...
Microsoft OneDrive update should stop your private files falling into the wrong hands
Getting more complete control over your files should soon be a lot easier for Microsoft OneDrive users thanks to a new update. The company has announced plans to introduce granular controls for request files, links and Anyone Links to its cloud storage platform. This should mean that sharing files with...
Comments / 0