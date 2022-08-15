Martin Lohmann, age 100, passed away Monday, August 15 2022 at The Bridges Assisted Living in Zumbrota. Martin was born on November 1, 1921 to H. August and Margaret (Bargsten) Lohmann in Zumbrota Township, MN. Martin has been in the Zumbrota area for all of his life. He farmed for 26 years, was a carpenter for 8 years, drove a school bus for 9 years, and sold insurance for over 40 years. Martin also ran 3 sawmills and a machine shop. He was also a very active community member, serving on numerous boards including: the Zumbrota School Board, Builders for Christ, Wanamingo Mutual Insurance Board, R.E.A. Board, United Power Association, Goodhue Historical Society, Zumbrota Lions Club, and the Christ Lutheran Church Council. Martin’s latter years were filled with modern technology (iPad, cellphone) allowing him to keep up with his grandkids’ adventures.

ZUMBROTA, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO