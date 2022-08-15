Read full article on original website
Mark Irwin: If your boss spoke to you like Mikel Arteta, you’d be straight to HR… but Arsenal stars respond to it
IF YOUR boss spoke to you like Mikel Arteta speaks to his players, you’d be straight off to complain to HR. The effing and jeffing Spaniard comes across as a raving lunatic in the Amazon series All or Nothing: Arsenal. But there is clearly method behind the apparent madness...
Former Manchester United Player Says Sir Alex Ferguson Should Return To Management
A former Manchester United title winner has spoken out about the current troubles of United and has made a very strong claim that United should have Sir Alex Ferguson back in the hot seat as club manager.
Report: Manchester City Will Ask For €100million For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona may be priced out of a move for Bernardo Silva this summer, as Manchester City are set to put a valuation of €100million on top of the player. Barcelona may not be able to afford this fee unless they sell players, according to Alex Pintanel.
Borussia Dortmund extend England teen Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' contract
Borussia Dortmund moved quickly to secure the future of England youth international Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after he inspired Dortmund's comeback at SC Freiburg on Friday. Bynoe-Gittens came on late and showed no hesitation in running at defenders, letting fly from distance to equalise -- his first goal for the club in his fifth league appearance -- and playing a role in the next goal before Dortmund went on to win 3-1.
Report: Manchester United contact Chelsea over loan move for Pulisic
Manchester United have inquired about the possibility of signing American attacker Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea, according to ESPN's James Olley. Erik ten Hag is trying to strengthen his squad after Premier League defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford to start his regime. United's pursuits for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot appear to have fallen flat. Still, there's hope that Pulisic's apparent frustration over a lack of game time at Chelsea - exacerbated by his upcoming World Cup commitments with the United States - could help facilitate a move.
Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £45M offer for Gordon
Everton turned down Chelsea's formal bid of £45 million for Anthony Gordon and are determined to hold on to their youth-team product, according to BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone. The Toffees previously rejected Chelsea's verbal £40-million offer for the hard-working attacker. Chelsea are expected to return...
Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke
Washington, Aug 17, 2022 (AFP) - Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that "I'm not buying any sports teams", calling a viral post about him purchasing Manchester United a joke. The world's richest man has a habit of posting provocative statements on Twitter for fun and Musk was at it again when he told his more than 103 million followers: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
How’s your first touch, Manuel Pellegrini?
Manuel Pellegrini has not played professional soccer since 1987, but his touch is still as clean as it ever was. The Real Betis manager amazed spectators and his own players on Monday when he expertly took down a high clearance with a casual first touch on the sidelines. Pellegrini has enjoyed a long coaching career that has taken him all over South America, as well as stops at Villarreal and Real Madrid in Spain, and Manchester City and West Ham in England. He has been Betis manager since 2020. In addition to showing off his skills, the 68-year-old led Betis to a 3-0 win over Elche to kick off its La Liga campaign. Watch Pellegrini’s amazing first touch Manuel Pellegrini's first touch 😍 pic.twitter.com/EBfEG4W0FL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2022 RelatedDarwin Núñez just went and lost his mindVictor Osimhen enjoyed mocking racist Hellas Verona fans
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
Liverpool FC Women Beat Aston Villa 0-1 In Another Friendly
The Liverpool FC Women played another friendly this Wednesday in their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League campaign. While it wasn’t broadcasted and therefore is more difficult to report truthfully, TLO would be remiss not to report on it at all. Thankfully, unlike previous friendlies this...
Serie A overreactions: Juventus leading candidate for the Scudetto win, Insigne's replacement, more.
It was a very interesting start of the season in Italy as Serie A returned to action and saw all the top teams win, but in very different ways. While Inter Milan won at the last second of the match against newly-promoted Lecce thanks to a goal scored by Denzel Dumfries, AC Milan won easily at home against Udinese, as did Juventus against Sassuolo on Monday night to close the week. Both Lazio and AS Roma won, and Napoli started off well against Hellas Verona. What can we make it out of the first Serie A weekend of the season? Let's get to some overreactions.
NFL・
Nacho Monreal: Knee injury forces three-time Arsenal FA Cup winner to retire
Former Arsenal and Spain defender Nacho Monreal has been forced to retire because of a long-term knee injury. Three-time FA Cup winner Monreal left Spanish side Real Sociedad in June after missing the 2021-22 La Liga season because of the issue. The 36-year-old had surgery last September but said his...
Cristiano Ronaldo has been eating alone at Manchester United, report says, and the frustrated manager may let him leave
Erik ten Hag's public stance had been that Ronaldo is part of his plans for the coming season, but The Athletic says his opinion has now changed.
