Manuel Pellegrini has not played professional soccer since 1987, but his touch is still as clean as it ever was. The Real Betis manager amazed spectators and his own players on Monday when he expertly took down a high clearance with a casual first touch on the sidelines. Pellegrini has enjoyed a long coaching career that has taken him all over South America, as well as stops at Villarreal and Real Madrid in Spain, and Manchester City and West Ham in England. He has been Betis manager since 2020. In addition to showing off his skills, the 68-year-old led Betis to a 3-0 win over Elche to kick off its La Liga campaign. Watch Pellegrini’s amazing first touch Manuel Pellegrini's first touch 😍 pic.twitter.com/EBfEG4W0FL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2022 RelatedDarwin Núñez just went and lost his mindVictor Osimhen enjoyed mocking racist Hellas Verona fans

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO