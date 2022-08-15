Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Related
WBUR
WATCH: Democratic hopefuls in Mass. lieutenant governor primary face off
The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts lieutenant governor gathered Tuesday at 11 a.m. for an hour-long debate ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia and Eric Lesser are vying to become the 73rd lieutenant governor of the commonwealth. Incumbent Karyn Polito decided she would not seek reelection. The vacancy spurred one of the most crowded statewide races this year.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is getting a boost in her lieutenant governor’s bid with a television ad backed by a new Super PAC
A super PAC funded by billionaires is making its first foray into the lieutenant governor’s race with a new 30-second advertisement in support of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll that describes her as delivering “real progress.”. The television advertisement, expected to start running Wednesday, was paid for by the...
WBUR
State education officials raise MCAS standards, but critics voice concerns
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 18. Steve Brown is our host:. It's now harder for high schoolers in Massachusetts to graduate after state education officials raised the passing score for the 10th grade MCAS. We look into what this decision means and its potential impact on students, teachers and families.
Dorchester Reporter
Center lane plan for Mattapan draws flak from top state Senate candidates
With planning already underway for an overhaul of Blue Hill Avenue – including the addition of a center-lane busway along on the corridor from Grove Hall to Mattapan Square – most of the candidates for the new Second Suffolk Senate seat are offering various critiques of the proposal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
WBUR
Boston seeks to ban fossil fuels in new buildings
Boston is seeking to ban fossil fuels from new building projects and major renovations, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. The Democrat said the state’s largest city will take advantage of a key provision in the climate change bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last week. That...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
Local TSA union president sentenced to three years of probation for fraud scheme
Marie LeClair, the president of a Massachusetts transportation security association union, was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation with six months of home confinement for defrauding her own union by misappropriating $29,050 in funds, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins stated. LeClair was also ordered to pay restitution and...
WBUR
Unionized workers at MASS MoCA plan one-day strike for Friday
Unionized workers at North Adams' Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The MASS MoCA workers have scheduled a strike and picket outside the museum from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, according to a statement...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
National Guard tapped to wrangle Rockport wildfire
The National Guard has again been pressed into action, this time at the request of Rockport as the Cape Ann community continues to deal with a wildfire that has been burning across 19 acres for a month, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Thursday morning. Gov. Charlie...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts public school teachers hit it big on FOX’s song-naming game show ‘Beat Shazam’ hosted by Jamie Foxx
WOBURN – Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School teachers tested their song-naming abilities on FOX’s game show “Beat Shazam.”. Kindergarten teacher Carol Carney and second-grade teacher Marlene Faulkingham were featured on the “School House Rock” episode...
hot969boston.com
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)
The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
Man accused of assault with an umbrella at Quincy Center T stop
QUINCY, Mass. — A Brockton man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking another passenger with an umbrella at the Quincy Center MBTA stop. Transit Police say the assault was reported by a customer service agent around 7:15 a.m. They located the victim, a 60-year-old man, who told them he was walking toward the fare gates when another man accused him of taking his photo.
Comments / 0