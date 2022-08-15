ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

WATCH: Democratic hopefuls in Mass. lieutenant governor primary face off

The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts lieutenant governor gathered Tuesday at 11 a.m. for an hour-long debate ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia and Eric Lesser are vying to become the 73rd lieutenant governor of the commonwealth. Incumbent Karyn Polito decided she would not seek reelection. The vacancy spurred one of the most crowded statewide races this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

State education officials raise MCAS standards, but critics voice concerns

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Aug. 18. Steve Brown is our host:. It's now harder for high schoolers in Massachusetts to graduate after state education officials raised the passing score for the 10th grade MCAS. We look into what this decision means and its potential impact on students, teachers and families.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Boston seeks to ban fossil fuels in new buildings

Boston is seeking to ban fossil fuels from new building projects and major renovations, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. The Democrat said the state’s largest city will take advantage of a key provision in the climate change bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last week. That...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Debate Live#Gop Candidates#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Wbur#Cityspace#Radio Boston#Republican#Wcvb#The Boston Globe
WBUR

Unionized workers at MASS MoCA plan one-day strike for Friday

Unionized workers at North Adams' Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The MASS MoCA workers have scheduled a strike and picket outside the museum from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, according to a statement...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBUR

National Guard tapped to wrangle Rockport wildfire

The National Guard has again been pressed into action, this time at the request of Rockport as the Cape Ann community continues to deal with a wildfire that has been burning across 19 acres for a month, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Thursday morning. Gov. Charlie...
ROCKPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts public school teachers hit it big on FOX’s song-naming game show ‘Beat Shazam’ hosted by Jamie Foxx

WOBURN – Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School teachers tested their song-naming abilities on FOX’s game show “Beat Shazam.”. Kindergarten teacher Carol Carney and second-grade teacher Marlene Faulkingham were featured on the “School House Rock” episode...
WOBURN, MA
hot969boston.com

One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island

Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Weymouth (MA)

The second-oldest city in Massachusetts, Weymouth dates back to 1622 when it was the site of a failed colony, before finding its feet as a settlement a few years later. Abigail Adams (1744-1818), the wife of second US President John Adams and the mother of sixth US President John Quincy Adams, was born in Weymouth, and this historic building is open for tours in the summer.
WEYMOUTH, MA
quincyquarry.com

Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of assault with an umbrella at Quincy Center T stop

QUINCY, Mass. — A Brockton man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking another passenger with an umbrella at the Quincy Center MBTA stop. Transit Police say the assault was reported by a customer service agent around 7:15 a.m. They located the victim, a 60-year-old man, who told them he was walking toward the fare gates when another man accused him of taking his photo.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy