ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Secret NYC

17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show

Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!

Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Melissa Etheridge
westchestermagazine.com

A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in October. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Off Broadway#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#New Yorkers#Eighth Avenue
dctheaterarts.org

NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers

Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
cntraveler.com

15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC

Weekend getaways from NYC can do wonders for the mind and soul. When in the city, most people can’t help but hustle—but a break from subway rides and cramped apartments is something we all need once in a while. (As for visitors, there's no doubt appeal in doing as New Yorkers do and pairing your city break with a local-loved side trip.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Bettola is Closing its Doors

The owners of Bettola have announced that the Italian restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. The restaurant, located at 412 Amsterdam Ave (between 79th and 80th streets), has been a part of the Upper West Side since 2004. Giga came to the US from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC

Legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, known for being the first African American baseball player in the Major League, passed away in his Connecticut home in 1971. Attended by over 2,500 mourners, Robinson’s funeral was held at Riverside Church, which is adjacent to Grant’s Tomb. Afterward, the procession traveled to Cypress Hills Cemetery where Robinson was laid to rest next to his son, Jackie, and mother-in-law, Zelle Isum. 25 years later, the Interborough Parkway used to transport Robinson’s body was named Jackie Robinson Parkway in his memory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy