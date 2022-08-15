Read full article on original website
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Broadway Week is back with amazing two-for-one ticket deals this fall
We're delighted to report that after a really long three-year hiatus, Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets this fall. The program has been running twice a year since it first debuted over a decade ago but, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive shutdown of the district, the fall iteration of the project had been put on hold for the past three years.
Solange Knowles is composing a score for the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles will compose her first score for a ballet company and it’s set to debut with the New York City Ballet this fall. It’ll be only the second time a Black woman has created a score for the ballet. The score, which will be choreographed by Gianna...
See inside NYC’s gorgeous new Art Deco-inspired variety theater
It’s not every day that New York City gets a new theater, so the mere opening of Midnight Theatre on September 21, a new 160-seat destination in the heart of Manhattan West, is reason enough to celebrate. Add to it the fact that the venue is also home to a bar, a top-notch restaurant and a cafe, and you’ve got yourself a new cultural must-visit.
Bruce Springsteen, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner to speak at NYC event
Bruce Springsteen is joining Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner for an in-depth conversation Tuesday, Sept. 13 at New York City’s 92nd Street Y. The one-night-only event begins at 7 p.m. EST. The duo will discuss Wenner’s new memoir “Like A Rolling Stone,” which brings readers “inside the music, the...
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
There’s an ‘Only Murders in the Building’ pop-up coming to NYC
If you’ve been sucked into the dark and quirky world of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s hilarious whodunit on its second season, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a whimsical pop-up coming to NYC this week. The show follows three strangers Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver...
McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!
Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
A Harry Potter Experience Adds Magic to Westchester This Fall
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience brings the wizarding world to Westchester County starting in October. Calling all Potterheads! If you spent your childhood immersed in the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then you won’t want to miss this. Coming to Westchester County this fall, Harry Potter:...
John Mulaney, Mo Amer and Tracy Morgan will headline this year’s NY Comedy Festival
This year’s New York Comedy Festival is bringing side-splitting jokes to the boroughs from iconic performers such as John Mulaney, Mo Amer, Tracy Morgan, JB Smoove and Wanda Sykes. Announced on Monday, the comedy’s line-up is a solid one. In addition to the previously mentioned names, festival-goers will be...
The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is closing at the end of the month
It's a sad day across New York's music scene: the iconic Knitting Factory has just announced its final show ever, scheduled to take place on August 21. Hannibal Buress, Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee and "some surprises" will take on the stage one last time at the end of the month. Tickets for the show are available right here.
A massive weed museum is opening in Soho this fall
We're surprised it took this long: a museum about all things weed is officially in the works, courtesy of former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey, who just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in SoHo, according to The Real Deal. The outlet reports that the...
NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers
Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
Get chauffeured in a golf cart at this 10-course dining event in Brooklyn
Ten of New York’s hottest restaurants—including several on our best restaurants list—are teaming up for a new, two-night drive-thru tasting event in Brooklyn next month featuring golf cart chauffeurs and a 10-course tasting menu under the stars. Dishes at The Resy Drive-Thru New York event include Bonnie’s...
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in downtown Manhattan is sadly closing
All brick-and-mortar closings tug at the heartstrings, but this one's particularly sad: NBC New York reports that the 9/11 Tribute Museum at 92 Greenwich Street by Rector Street in Tribeca will be closing for good tomorrow. The museum, which opened back in 2006, cited pandemic-related financial difficulties and a sharp...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close.
15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC
Weekend getaways from NYC can do wonders for the mind and soul. When in the city, most people can’t help but hustle—but a break from subway rides and cramped apartments is something we all need once in a while. (As for visitors, there's no doubt appeal in doing as New Yorkers do and pairing your city break with a local-loved side trip.)
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Bettola is Closing its Doors
The owners of Bettola have announced that the Italian restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. The restaurant, located at 412 Amsterdam Ave (between 79th and 80th streets), has been a part of the Upper West Side since 2004. Giga came to the US from...
10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC
Legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson, known for being the first African American baseball player in the Major League, passed away in his Connecticut home in 1971. Attended by over 2,500 mourners, Robinson’s funeral was held at Riverside Church, which is adjacent to Grant’s Tomb. Afterward, the procession traveled to Cypress Hills Cemetery where Robinson was laid to rest next to his son, Jackie, and mother-in-law, Zelle Isum. 25 years later, the Interborough Parkway used to transport Robinson’s body was named Jackie Robinson Parkway in his memory.
