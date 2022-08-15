Read full article on original website
West Virginia Archives and History display “Doc and Chickie Williams Collection” exhibit in the Archives Library
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Archives and History, part of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, has announced its newest library exhibit based on famous country music artists Doc and Chickie Williams. The free exhibit features several exciting artifacts relating to the lives and careers of the Wheeling natives and is open to the public.
WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
Students make their return to Concord, greeted with lifted Covid guidelines and the continuing celebration of 150 years
ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Students made their return to the Concord University campus Monday. And with that, they got to come back to more normal standards. Like colleges everywhere, Concord was forced to extensively adjust guidelines and safety protocols throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcing masks and holding on-campus testing and vaccination clinics. But now, the school embraces a more familiar return.
Flood donations now being accepted at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to help those affected by flooding in the Smithers region, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the New River CVB are also serving as a temporary donation site. As they will be accepting donations starting now until the end of...
Girl Scouts unveil a new cookie for the 2022-2023 season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A brand new Girl Scout cookie has joined the lineup of fan favorites for the 2022-2023 season. The Girls Scouts introduced their latest cookie today, the Rasberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate. The new addition will be...
Raleigh County Community Action Association offering clothing vouchers
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) is offering $150 clothing vouchers for Raleigh County residents with pre-school through high school age children that fall within 200 percent of the federal poverty limit. These funds offset the rising costs of back-to-school items within the community.
City of Beckley and WVU Tech to host party for students and employees on August 16
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley and WVU Tech will partner to host a block party for students and employees on August 16. According to a WVU Tech media advisory obtained by WOAY, the “block party” will take place on 410 Neville Street in the first-floor auditorium from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Fourteen vendors and booths will attend to provide students with free goods, services, and resources.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
New McDonald’s opens in Oak Hill offering kiosk dining service
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A brand new McDonald’s celebrated its grand opening in Fayette County. Located on East Main Street in Oak Hill, the fast food restaurant boasts a new unique dining experience. You can order from a kiosk and have food delivered right to your table. Annette Allison owns the Oak Hill Mcdonald’s, […]
Carnegie Hall’s Lobby Gallery to feature works from Susanna Robinson
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is preparing exhibits for the fall with three new galleries featuring works from regional artists. The auditorium lobby gallery will feature works from artist Susanna Robinson titled “Witch-ful Dreaming.” Robinson comprises the show with collages inspired by Art Nouveau portraits and otherworldly realms. The exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and run through October 28.
Mountain runoff isolates Gauley Bridge community
GAULEY BRIDGE, W.Va. — Gauley Bridge Mayor Bob Cole knew he was going to be a busy man when he climbed out of bed on Monday morning. The rain was falling and kept on coming. “I woke up to the rain, and I didn’t get out until the afternoon on a four wheeler,” Cole told MetroNews.
Did man survive lost in caverns beneath Greenbrier Valley?
LEWISBURG, W.Va.—One of the strangest tales to come out of Greenbrier County may be the legend of the Sinking Creek caverns. Little information exists outside of one harrowing account, reprinted here, but that account, however unbelievable, characterizes the largely unchartered world that extends over 80 miles beneath the valley's surface.
Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...
Assessment for potential new Humane Society Animal Shelter set for September
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) -The issue of animal overpopulation has been an ongoing one for some time in Raleigh County, with local businesses and organizations holding frequency events to promote the spaying of pets and neighborhood strays. Nearly all of these overpopulation issues fall to the Humane Society of Raleigh County...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
West Virginia teachers working with price increase on school supplies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It is an exciting time for many families as a new school year gets underway. But even before then, teachers work to get their classrooms ready to welcome students back. What some people may not realize is that often teachers pay for the bulk of their classroom supplies out of […]
After monday’s severe rain and flooding, people come together to lend a helping hand in a Fayette County community
SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – “I’ve lived in this area my whole life, so 38 years, and I’ve never seen it flood this bad,” Volunteer and resident of Smithers, Megan Angel says. The people of Smithers are still cleaning up mud, debris, and belongings that got...
WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
