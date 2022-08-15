ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainelle, WV

woay.com

West Virginia Archives and History display “Doc and Chickie Williams Collection” exhibit in the Archives Library

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Archives and History, part of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, has announced its newest library exhibit based on famous country music artists Doc and Chickie Williams. The free exhibit features several exciting artifacts relating to the lives and careers of the Wheeling natives and is open to the public.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Students make their return to Concord, greeted with lifted Covid guidelines and the continuing celebration of 150 years

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Students made their return to the Concord University campus Monday. And with that, they got to come back to more normal standards. Like colleges everywhere, Concord was forced to extensively adjust guidelines and safety protocols throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, enforcing masks and holding on-campus testing and vaccination clinics. But now, the school embraces a more familiar return.
ATHENS, WV
City
Rainelle, WV
woay.com

Girl Scouts unveil a new cookie for the 2022-2023 season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A brand new Girl Scout cookie has joined the lineup of fan favorites for the 2022-2023 season. The Girls Scouts introduced their latest cookie today, the Rasberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate. The new addition will be...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

City of Beckley and WVU Tech to host party for students and employees on August 16

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley and WVU Tech will partner to host a block party for students and employees on August 16. According to a WVU Tech media advisory obtained by WOAY, the “block party” will take place on 410 Neville Street in the first-floor auditorium from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Fourteen vendors and booths will attend to provide students with free goods, services, and resources.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New McDonald’s opens in Oak Hill offering kiosk dining service

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A brand new McDonald’s celebrated its grand opening in Fayette County. Located on East Main Street in Oak Hill, the fast food restaurant boasts a new unique dining experience. You can order from a kiosk and have food delivered right to your table. Annette Allison owns the Oak Hill Mcdonald’s, […]
OAK HILL, WV
woay.com

Carnegie Hall’s Lobby Gallery to feature works from Susanna Robinson

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is preparing exhibits for the fall with three new galleries featuring works from regional artists. The auditorium lobby gallery will feature works from artist Susanna Robinson titled “Witch-ful Dreaming.” Robinson comprises the show with collages inspired by Art Nouveau portraits and otherworldly realms. The exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and run through October 28.
LEWISBURG, WV
Metro News

Mountain runoff isolates Gauley Bridge community

GAULEY BRIDGE, W.Va. — Gauley Bridge Mayor Bob Cole knew he was going to be a busy man when he climbed out of bed on Monday morning. The rain was falling and kept on coming. “I woke up to the rain, and I didn’t get out until the afternoon on a four wheeler,” Cole told MetroNews.
GAULEY BRIDGE, WV
wvexplorer.com

Did man survive lost in caverns beneath Greenbrier Valley?

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—One of the strangest tales to come out of Greenbrier County may be the legend of the Sinking Creek caverns. Little information exists outside of one harrowing account, reprinted here, but that account, however unbelievable, characterizes the largely unchartered world that extends over 80 miles beneath the valley's surface.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
BECKLEY, WV

