Hutchinson celebrating 150 years by bringing back mile-long party
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Many years ago, Hutchinson had the annual Pow Wow celebration. The celebration was so popular that more than 125,000 people would come celebrate. It included a mile-long meal and party. That tradition is back Thursday evening with the city's sesquicentennial celebration. Thursday evening, Hutchinson will relive...
Kansas Humane Society hosting $75 puppy adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event. From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each. All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo […]
Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Salina's Immanuel Lutheran Church will be hopping with activity Sunday during the Hot Times, Fun in the City Car Show. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 255 S. Seventh Street. Activities include a car show, Hot Wheel races, food by donation, and a cake walk,...
3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas
MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
United Way of Reno County kickoff coming up Aug. 29
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual campaign for the United Way of Reno County is getting underway soon. "We are excited to kick off our United Way community-wide campaign," said Carla Stanfield with United Way. "We're going to be doing that on Monday, August 29. We're going to actually have two separate events, but we'd love for the community to join us for either or both. The first is going to be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, over in the Hutchinson Public Library parking lot."
Beer, burgers and brats: Saturday will be busy with three big food events in Wichita
It could be hard to choose which food-focused event to patronize this weekend.
School year kicking off around Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School is getting underway around Hutchinson. Classes began in Buhler USD 313 on Tuesday and grades K-9 will start classes in Hutchinson USD 308 this morning. The remaining students in grades 10-12 kick off the school year on Thursday. One trend that has appeared for at...
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
Sedgwick County Zoo's 90-year-old, 508 pound tortoise Rocket 'the escape artist' finally home after 13 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rocket the tortoise was one of the first animals ever at the Sedgwick County Zoo when it opened in the early '70s, bringing smiles to faces for decades. But nearly 40 years later, in 2009, the more-than 500-pound tortoise realized how big he was and became an escape artist.
Man from Newton injured after he falls from golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by 22-year-old Cale M. Lasiter of Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton when Lasiter fell off the vehicle. The golf car left the roadway to the left, overturned and came to rest in a driveway.
Grain industry book to be for sale Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man is bringing a book of local history to Thursday's block party event. Bob Summers wrote Mills and Elevators 1871-2021 when he couldn't find that information elsewhere. "I really didn't set out to write a book," Summers said. "A few years ago after I...
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon
Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
Abbott, his ‘67 Ford F100, and friends make the most of summer car shows in Kansas
Al Abbott won the Best of Ford Truck trophy at the 2022 City of Pratt Fire Department Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday at Sixth Street Park in Pratt, a fun accomplishment to be sure, but that’s not what puts the smile on his face. Abbott, a retired Pratt businessman, is all smiles because he enjoys attending car shows on the weekends. He enjoys sitting under his shade canopy with good friends old and new, and trading car stories. Or in his case, special truck stories, because his go-to vehicle is his light-turquoiseblue ‘67 F100 pickup. It has been since his ride since 1979.
SW Bricktown Fiesta date set
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the official date for the SW Bricktown Fiesta at its meeting on Tuesday as September 24. "Because it's in the city park, the Southwest Bricktown Park, they need the designated entertainment district," said City Attorney Paul Brown. "This will keep them in compliance with the city code. We'd ask the council to approve the resolution allowing that on September 24 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m."
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
