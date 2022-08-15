Pat McElreath, age 82, of Cornelia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born on January 29, 1940, in Ocracoke Island, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Ida Mae Ballance. Mrs. McElreath retired from La Quinta Inns and Suites where she worked in housekeeping. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her friends from the Senior Center and Cedar Grove Church Group. She also enjoyed working with the Food Bank in Pelzer, South Carolina. Mrs. Elreath was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina before moving her membership to Camp Creek Baptist Church.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO