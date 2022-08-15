Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
nowhabersham.com
Lunsford withdraws from Clarkesville City Council race
John Lunsford has officially withdrawn from the Clarkesville Post 2 City Council Race, Habersham County Elections Supervisor Laurel Ellison announced Wednesday. Lunsford was in a three-person race for the seat vacated when Roxie Barron resigned. Lunsford’s name will not appear on the ballot for the November 8, 2022, special election....
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County amends Solid Waste Contract
Haulers held to stricter guidelines, slight increase in cost for residents. As a result of rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues and a higher volume of trash and recycling, the County amended its contract with residential solid waste haulers. Changes to the agreement will increase payments...
nowhabersham.com
Habersham County Hires Whitmire as Parks and Recreation Director
Habersham County has hired Brooke Whitmire as its new Parks and Recreation Director. Whitmire has served the past six years as Director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department. Whitmire has over ten years in the Parks and Rec field. She grew up participating in community recreation programs and...
Why Forsyth County is encouraging residents to become poll workers this election season
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is hoping its citizens will heed the call for poll workers being made around the country. The November General Election and Special Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8(Photo/Getty Images)
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Christine B Smith, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: April Durmire Personal Representative's Address: 214 W. Sycamore Dr. Winder, GA 30680 This 2 day of August, 2022. 908-78614, 8/17,24,31,9/7,2022.
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday. If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per...
wrwh.com
Charles Raymond Albertson, age 79, of Clermont
Charles Raymond Albertson, age 79, of Clermont, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mr. Albertson was born on January 18, 1943, in Dahlonega, Georgia, to the late T.J. and Mary Ray Albertson. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Albertson. He was...
wrwh.com
Dan Gerrells, age 68, of Cornelia
Dan Gerrells, age 68, of Cornelia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born on February 3, 1954, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Herman Gerrells and Bessie Lou Pilgrim Gerrells. Dan worked in construction as a self-employed brick mason and also worked at Habersham Hardware for a number of years. He was an outdoorsman who was fond of Westerns and car racing. Dan was of the Christian faith.
wrwh.com
Harvey Warren Carter, age 73, of Cleveland
Mr. Harvey Warren Carter, age 73, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Carter’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
fox5atlanta.com
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
wrwh.com
Pat McElreath, Age 82 Cornelia
Pat McElreath, age 82, of Cornelia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born on January 29, 1940, in Ocracoke Island, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Ida Mae Ballance. Mrs. McElreath retired from La Quinta Inns and Suites where she worked in housekeeping. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her friends from the Senior Center and Cedar Grove Church Group. She also enjoyed working with the Food Bank in Pelzer, South Carolina. Mrs. Elreath was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina before moving her membership to Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Jackson Co man sentenced for role in Capitol riot
A Jackson County man is the latest to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Glenn Simon of Jefferson gets eight months in federal prison. He’s the tenth Georgian to be sentenced in the aftermath of last year’s unrest in Washington; another dozen are pending.
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes
If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
